Austin held on for an 11-9 victory Saturday over Waseca at Tink Larson Community Field in a wild finish.
The Braves (4-4) trailed nearly throughout the game but threatened at the end to tie the game. Waseca faced an 11-3 deficit heading to the bottom of the ninth but started a lengthy rally that nearly tied the game. The Braves sent 11 hitters to the plate and had the tying runs on base at first and second before a strikeout ended the game.
Waseca took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Zac Kruger, running for Rob Meidl scored on an error.
The Greyhounds (6-1) came back to take the lead in the third inning with a three-run frame. Angel Santiago drove in two runs with a double and Mark Harber drew a bases loaded walk to score a run.
Nestor Jimenez drove in three runs in the fifth inning with a three-run home run to make it 6-2 after Waseca’s Geno Glynn singled in Kyle Waugh, who reached on an error in the fourth inning.
Santiago drove in two more runs in the sixth inning with a two-run home run for his fourth RBI of the game, which gave Austin an 8-2 lead.
The Braves made it 8-3 in the bottom half of the sixth when Chris Glynn reached on an infield single, moved to second on an error and later scored on a single from Geno Glynn.
Waseca left the bases loaded in the seventh after the Greyhounds had added a run in the top half of the inning.
Jordan Hart and Eric Torres drove in important insurance runs in the top of the ninth. Hart doubled to score Alex Ciola, who singled with one out, and Terres doubled to score Hart for an 11-3 lead.
Zach Hoehn walked to start the ninth inning and after a strikeout, the next five batters reached base. Cody Ulfers singled and Chris Glynn drove in Hoehn with a single. Kelvin Nelson walked and Meidl brought in a run with a walk. Waugh followed with a walk to bring in another run and Geno Glynn hit a sacrifice fly to score a run. Ryan Wangen singled to score Waugh and moved to second after Hoehn reached on a walk, but a strikeout ended the game with two runners on.
Chris Glynn went 2-for-4 with two runs. Meidl finished 2-for-4 with a run. Geno Glynn went 3-for-4 with three RBI and Waugh scored twice.
Cam Madesn threw 6 ⅓ innings and allowed nine run on 11 hits with six walks and one strikeout. Nelson pitched the final 2 ⅔ innings and gave up two runs on five hits, walked none and struck out three.
Waseca faces Owatonna Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Owatonna.
Lakeville Lobos 18, Waseca 1
A rout of a game turned into an even bigger one Friday when the Lakeville Lobos, an over-35 team, scored eight runs in the top of the ninth en route to an 18-1 win in Waseca.
The Braves ran out of pitching and walked 18 batters in the game. Waseca pitchers hit three additional hitters and the defense committed four errors in the loss.
Thirteen Lobos hitters went to the plate in the ninth inning with six of them reaching on a walk.
Lakeville held a 10-1 lead heading into the ninth inning and took advantage of two errors in the inning as well. Jaime Steinberg had six RBI in the game and he also got the win on the mound with a complete game. He allowed one run on eight hits, struck out 10 and walked seven.
The Lobos grabbed a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning and Waseca came back for a run in the bottom half of the inning when Uriah Possin singled with two outs to score Erik Simmons, who reached on a one-out single.
Lakeville made it 5-1 in the sixth after the Braves walked in a run.
Lakeville used two errors, two hits and a walk to score three runs in the seventh. Two more runs in the eighth made it 10-1.
Waseca finished with eight hits in the game but left 14 runners on base. The Lobos collected 10 hits.
Simmons went three innings and allowed four runs, three earned on four hits. He walked three and struck out one. Sheldon Gant threw 1 ⅔ innings in relief where he allowed one run on one hit and walked three. Possin threw 3 ⅔ innings and gave up 11 runs, eight earned. He walked nine and struck out one. Cody Ulfers threw ⅔ of an inning and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks.
Simmons finished 2-for-4 at the plate. Ryan Wangen, Kyle Waugh, Kelvin Nelson, Possin, FitzSimmons and Ulfers also had base hits.