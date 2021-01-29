The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton girls basketball team picked up its first win of the season Thursday night, and left little doubt along the way.

JWP (1-1) cruised past Madelia (0-5) 76-14 thanks to a pair of career highs from its leading scorers, with Emma Johnson racking up 26 points and Hailie Wheelock piling up 18 points.

Alexa Cords also added nine points, while Dani Gerdts and Mara Richardson both both finished with seven points apiece.

JWP will next host Nicollet/Mankato Loyola (2-2) on Tuesday night.

