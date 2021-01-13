PROJECTED VARSITY RETURNERS

Jacob Cahill, senior

Kaden Johnson, junior

Dawson Slaughter, junior

Karson Lindsay, sophomore

Landon Dimler, freshman

2021 SCHEDULE

Jan. 15 — at Madelia, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 19 — vs. Blooming Prairie, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 21 — at Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC, 7:15 p.m., Truman

Jan. 26 — vs. Nicollet, 7:15 p.m.

Jan. 29 — vs. Martin County West, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 1 — at Loyola Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 4 — vs. Alden-Conger, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 9 — at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 12 — vs. St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 19 — vs. Loyola Catholic, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 22 — at Alden-Conger, 7:15 p.m.

Feb. 25 — vs. Blue Earth Area, 7:15 p.m.

March 1 — vs. Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

March 4 — at St. Clair, 7:15 p.m.

