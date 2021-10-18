The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs went on the road against the United South Central Rebels Thursday night. Behind a tough outing in the first half, the Bulldogs took a 33-0 loss against the Rebels.
Despite holding it to a punt on its opening drive and holding it scoreless in the second half, JWP allowed five consecutive scoring drives for USC, two that came in the first quarter and three in the second quarter.
USC quarterback Nick Bushlack tossed all four of his touchdowns in this stretch with the scores coming from one yard out, 41-yards out, and a pair of scores from 4-yards out. Running back Colten Quade tallied a 14-yard rushing touchdown as well.
Offensively, the Bulldogs were held to six punts and turned the ball over twice from interceptions and once on downs. Five of the punts and one of the interceptions came during the Rebels stretch of scoring.
Nolan Morsching led the way on the ground for JWP with 44 yards on 11 carries, followed by Austin Westphal with 10 yards on five carries. Through the air, Morsching and Karson Lindsay both attempted five passes, but none of them found their intended target. Morsching recorded three interceptions on his five attempts.
Jack Cahill led the Bulldogs defense with 13 total tackles, followed by Kelton Erler and Ty Melchior with seven total tackles. Lindsay added two tackles and two passes defended.
JWP will go on the road to close out its season on Wednesday when the Bulldogs travel to face Alden-Conger/Glenville-Emmons.