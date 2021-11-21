Waseca Bluejays girls hockey went on the road for the first time of the 2021-22 season Tuesday, as it made the trip to the Fairmont-Martin County Arena to take on the Fairmont Cardinals. The Bluejays fell 7-2 to the Cardinals and dropped to 0-2 overall.
Fairmont got on the board early with a goal just over a minute and a half into the game, but Waseca responded a few minutes later with junior forward Madelyn Malecha scoring the Bluejays first goal of the season off an assist from Katlyn Schueler and Madalyn Benson.
With the first period winding down, Fairmont scored again to go into the first intermission up 2-1.
With just over four and a half minutes into the second period, sophomore defender Emma Keith picked up her first goal of the season off another assist from Benson, but from there on out, the Cardinals took control of the game.
Fairmont tallied two more goals in the remaining six minutes to up its lead to 4-2 before recording three more goals in the third period to seal its 7-2 victory over Waseca.
While suffering a tough road loss, the Bluejays managed to light the lamp for the first few times early on in their season with Malecha and Keith scoring Waseca’s first two of the year.
Benson’s two assists made her Waseca’s point leader through the night with Keith (one goal), Malecha (one goal) and Schueler (one assist) all recording one point nights.
In between the pipes, seventh grader Ilamay Draheim got the start for Waseca and the young goaltender was faced with a total of 45 shots and recorded 38 saves for a .844 save percentage.
The Bluejays were outshot 14-5 in the first period, 15-9 in the second and 16-3 in the third for a shots total of 45-17 in the favor of the hosting Cardinals.