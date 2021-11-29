(Waseca girls hockey) team fun.JPG

The Waseca girls hockey team enters the 2021-22 season with a very youth-dominated roster and look to build towards the future. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

COACHES

Head coach: Sarah Tollefson, 4th year.

Assistant coaches: Chas Benson, 1st year, Peyton DeVinny, 2nd year, Des Goret, 3rd Year, Sierrah Bakken, 1st year.

ROSTER

Mirandra Breck, 11, defender

Cecelia Huttemier, 11, defender

Cierra Ingalls, 11, forward

Alicia Kelly, 11 , goaltender

Madelyn Malecha, 11, forward

Jacqlyn Mathern, 11, forward

Emily Gordon, 10, forward

Emma Keith, 10, defender

Susie Kuhns, 10, forward

Izabela Slechta, 10, forward

Ryley Bartz, 9, defender

Malaya Howe, 9, goaltender

Katlyn Schueler, 9, defender

Jordan Sell, 9, forward

CeCe Storey, 9, forward

Madalyn Benson, 8, forward

Kaylee Lawson, 8, defender

Ilamay Draheim, 7, goaltender

Makayla Forthun, 7, forward

Emma Huelsnitz, 7, forward

Mckenna Mortensen, 7, forward

Maizee Storey, 7, forward

KEY PLAYERS

Katlyn Schueler

Cece Huttemier

Izabela Slechta

Emma Keith

PLAYERS TO KEEP YOUR EYE ON

McKenna Mortensen

Maizee Storey

Madalyn Benson

2020-21 SEASON RECAP

We didn’t win any games last year but faced lots of adversity and the team was able to grow their skill sets and set the foundation for the future seasons.

2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK

Learn to play together at the high school level competitively, learn how to win and what being prepared means, rising together as a team and program.

COMPETITION

We are in the middle of the pack, if we can learn to do the little things in games it will go far for building the future of the program.

Reach sports reporter Stephen McDaniel at 507-444-2375. Follow him on Twitter @OPP__Sports. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments