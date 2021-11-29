COACHES
Head coach: Sarah Tollefson, 4th year.
Assistant coaches: Chas Benson, 1st year, Peyton DeVinny, 2nd year, Des Goret, 3rd Year, Sierrah Bakken, 1st year.
ROSTER
Mirandra Breck, 11, defender
Cecelia Huttemier, 11, defender
Cierra Ingalls, 11, forward
Alicia Kelly, 11 , goaltender
Madelyn Malecha, 11, forward
Jacqlyn Mathern, 11, forward
Emily Gordon, 10, forward
Emma Keith, 10, defender
Susie Kuhns, 10, forward
Izabela Slechta, 10, forward
Ryley Bartz, 9, defender
Malaya Howe, 9, goaltender
Katlyn Schueler, 9, defender
Jordan Sell, 9, forward
CeCe Storey, 9, forward
Madalyn Benson, 8, forward
Kaylee Lawson, 8, defender
Ilamay Draheim, 7, goaltender
Makayla Forthun, 7, forward
Emma Huelsnitz, 7, forward
Mckenna Mortensen, 7, forward
Maizee Storey, 7, forward
KEY PLAYERS
Katlyn Schueler
Cece Huttemier
Izabela Slechta
Emma Keith
PLAYERS TO KEEP YOUR EYE ON
McKenna Mortensen
Maizee Storey
Madalyn Benson
2020-21 SEASON RECAP
We didn’t win any games last year but faced lots of adversity and the team was able to grow their skill sets and set the foundation for the future seasons.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
Learn to play together at the high school level competitively, learn how to win and what being prepared means, rising together as a team and program.
COMPETITION
We are in the middle of the pack, if we can learn to do the little things in games it will go far for building the future of the program.