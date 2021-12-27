The season started off tough for the Waseca Bluejays, who went through a seven-game losing streak to open the year while fighting an endless battle of injuries and illness that led to a depleted bench.
Thanks to the continued emergence of junior forward Griffin Krautkremer and one of the state’s most elite goal-sorcerers, Kyle Ahlschlager, continuing his return to the ice, the Bluejays went into Faribault and came out of with a 7-5 victory.
According to Waseca Bluejays Hockey Updates, it was freshman forward Brayden Hesch-Priem that opened the scoring for Waseca by notching his first goal of the season with just under four minutes remaining in the first period.
Going into the first intermission, the Bluejays and the Falcons were knotted up at 1-1, but Krautkremer was prepared to blow the game open in the second period.
With eight minutes remaining, Krautkremer tallied his first goal of the period to tie the game. Around five and a half minutes later, he found the back of the net for the second time to put Waseca in the lead 3-2. Krautkremer completed his hat trick in just one period with his third goal coming with 22 seconds left on the scoreboard.
Faribault got back on the board in the third period, but was met by the returning Kyle Ahlschlager, who picked up where he left off from last season and scored his first of the season and Waseca’s fifth of the game in the early stages of the third period.
Krautkremer got back on the scoring sheet with just under 10 minutes left in the game with his fourth of the day. Seven minutes later, Ahlschlager scored his second of the day to put Waseca up 7-4 over the Falcons.
They conceded one more goal, but the deficit was too much for Faribault and the Bluejays were able to skate off the ice with their first win of the season.
Krautkremer led the team in points with five (four goals, one assist), followed by Kyle Ahlschalger (two goals, one assist) and Jarret Ahlschlager (three assists) with three points each. Hesch-Priem (goal) and Seth Eaton (assist) both recorded one point each.
What made the win even sweeter for the Bluejays was freshman goaltender Derek Gustafson recording his first ever varsity win between the pipes. He made the 32 saves on 37 shots.
The Waseca boys are getting some time off the ice to rest with holiday break and will return to action Jan. 4 when they go on the road to face Winona, followed by a home game Jan. 6 against Minnesota River.