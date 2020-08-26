For the first time in five months high school sports returned in Minnesota and in Waseca they kicked off with the girls tennis team taking on St. Peter at Waseca High School.
The Saints defeated the Bluejays 5-2 but it signaled a semblance of normalcy though plenty of precautions took place. Even before the match, coaches tried to interpret guidance from the Minnesota State High School League and the United States Tennis Association to keep students safe. In particular, how to safely handle tennis balls. Individuals were given two tennis balls that only they could touch. Spectators watched from outside the fence of the courts as well. Benches and bleachers can’t be used by players and coaches. Coaches must be masked and those entering the courts must sanitize their hands prior to entering and upon leaving. Team huddles can only take place if everyone is wearing a mask. The home team will update scores to prevent any shared touching of surfaces and there are several other protocols the MSHSL has established specifically for tennis.
The competition part remained the same for the players and Waseca picked up wins at Nos. 3-4 singles. Junior Hannah Berndt defeated St. Peter’s Rhyan Holmgren 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 singles while senior Brooke Hayes won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 4 singles over Maddie Kamm.
The Bluejays played competitive matches in other spots. Sophomore Sarah Robbins lost 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 singles and sophomore CeCe Huttemier lost 6-0, 6-0 to Amelia Hildebrant at No. 1 singles.
In doubles, junior Nicola DeJager and sophomore Grace Lapides lost 6-4, 6-2 to St. Peter’s Josie Wiebusch and Jayna Matejeck. Junior Jewel Paulson and eighth-grader Takaya Schoenrock lost 6-3, 7-5 at No. 3 doubles to Macy Weller and Molly Voeltz. Seniors Emily Farley and Tanika Johnson lost 6-2, 6-1 to Lizzy Orth and Emily Salfer.
Waseca plays Blue Earth Area 10 a.m. Thursday at Waseca High School.