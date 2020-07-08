Waseca junior Marcus Hansen envisioned standing atop the podium at the state track and field meet this season, that was until the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the spring sports season.
Hansen has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the shot put and discus since joining the track team and this spring he appeared headed toward a crowning achievement. Hansen entered the season as the top returning thrower after finishing third in the discus and fifth in the shot put.
Last year, Hansen had a throw of 164 feet, 3 inches in the discus to finish behind seniors Max Otterdahl from Rosemount and Hopkins’ Yakob Ekoue. Otterdahl won the event with a throw of 191-4 and Ekoue took second with a throw of 176-5.
Ask Bluejays' boys track and field head coach Dave Abel and he’ll tell you the 200-foot mark isn’t out of the question for Hansen in the future.
“Any time you get toward 170, that’s a great throw,” Abel said. “He could close in on 200 feet.”
Hansen hit 169-1 at the section meet last season to win the section title.
“I was so ready to go back to state,” Hansen said. “I felt I had a really good chance to win the shot put and discus titles. It was really disappointing to see the time I put into getting better go down the drain.”
Hansen will get another shot at state his senior year and he’s continuing to work hard to ensure he will get back to state. You can find Hansen working out at 6:30 a.m. for an hour and a half each day. In addition to that, he attends a weekly camp during the winter at the University of Minnesota to hone his skills.
The work has paid off as he broke Waseca’s oldest track field and field school record when he set a new standard last year in the shot put with a throw of 54-10 at the section meet. The previous record had stood since 1963.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know I broke it for a while,” Hansen said. “For me, it was just another stepping stone. I was really focused on state.”
Though Hansen’s focus has rested on state for the shot put and discus, his love of football keeps pulling him in two directions. Hansen plays outside linebacker on defense and guard on offense. If he had to pick which sport he’d like to pursue after high school, he couldn’t right now.
“I’d like to think I can play at the Division-I level,” Hansen said. “Wherever the opportunities present themselves, I’m going to take it.”
Hansen has received some attention from Army, the University of Minnesota and some other schools but he remains undecided on where he’ll land following his senior season.
When Hansen first joined the track and field team it became clear he had natural talent in the throwing events. Entering varsity events as an eighth-grader is rare, even rarer is to see someone do it in the throwing events. Hansen not only competed as an eighth-grader, he excelled, eventually capturing eighth place at the section meet.
“He’s a natural,” Abel said. “He picks up things really quick. Being quick and strong in shot and discus, that makes all the difference in the world. He’s been really devoted at picking apart things he can do better. It’s fun as a coach to watch.”
It might be hard to imagine that an athlete as strong as Hansen grew up on a soccer field until eighth grade but that’s what he did. Hansen played goalie for Waseca youth soccer teams and helped the 12-and-under team capture a state championship in 2015. A little more believably, Hansen wrestled until last season when he decided to focus on building his strength in the weight room rather than roll around on the mat.
Even though Hansen’s premier events are the throws, that hasn’t stopped Abel from adding him to sprint events and relays when the team has needed it.
“He was a sprinter for the junior high guys,” Abel said. “Ever since then he’s been a runner for us. He’s in our top 3-5 top fastest guys.”
Whichever sport Hansen decides to pursue, there’s no doubt in Abel’s mind of where Hansen belongs if he chooses track and field.
“He’s definitely a D-I thrower,” Abel said. “Looking at sophomore numbers, he’s definitely got a chance to be at the D-I level.”