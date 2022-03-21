The Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton boys basketball team was overdue for some success on the court. The Bulldogs were coming off a four-win season and hadn’t had a winning season since a 17-10 mark in 2017-18.
Enter in a young, loaded sophomore class led by a true anomaly on the hardwood floor: sophomore guard Landon Dimler.
Although this wasn’t Dimler’s first season playing varsity basketball with the Bulldogs — and how could you deny a sophomore guard that stands at 6-foot-4 time on the floor — he showcased just why he was one of the best basketball players in the area.
“He’s a kid that loves to be in the gym, works hard all of the time and loves the sport,” said JWP boys basketball head coach Nick James. “It makes it easy on me as a coach to have a kid that dedicates that much time to the game.”
Thanks to his dynamic ability to score the ball at will as just a sophomore, Dimler started a list of accolades that features three single-season records and one single-game school record that were all recorded this season, surpassed the 1,000 point milestone. Now he can add the Waseca County News All-Area Boys Basketball Player of the Year to that list.
As a matchup nightmare, Dimler had the size and strength to drive smaller defenders into the paint for an easy basket. If a team put their forwards up against him, he had the speed and agility to blow past them and pull up from midrange or find an open look from beyond the arc.
But the ability to drive to the hoop and score inside the arc is specifically what Dimler identifies as one of strongest aspects of his game and his ability to do so forces the opposing defenders to commonly get whistled for shooting fouls.
“Best? Mid range and getting to the rim,” Dimler said about his strengths. “I definitely need to work on a 3-point shot and then just bring teammates up more and be a great leader.”
When Dimler went to the line early in the Bulldogs’ eventual 80-60 win over Madelia on Feb. 23, he snapped a plethora of single season school records, some of which were set years before JWP’s sophomore guard was born.
Dimler broke the school record for most free throw attempts in a single season and the most made free throws in a single season, both of which were set by Josh Ziemke during the 1995-96 season.
With the win over Blue Earth Area to close out the regular season and the loss to Mountain Lake Area/Comfrey to start the Section 2A playoffs, Dimler’s 168 made free throws on 204 total free throw attempts surpassed Ziemke’s original record of 126 made free throws on 180 total attempts at the line.
If that wasn’t enough, Dimler came into the game one point shy of tying former teammate Kobe Wiemert’s record for most points scored in a single season, which he set during the 2019-20 season while Dimler was an eighth grader, with 586 points.
Dimler proceeded to drop 26 points against Madelia to snap the record that didn’t survive two full seasons and proceeded to score 20 points against Blue Earth Area and 33 points against MLA/C to set the new record of 664 points scored in a single season.
He was also 18 points away from passing the prestigious 1,000 career point mark heading into the Section 2A playoffs and his 33-point performance helped Dimler to reach 1,015 career points with two more seasons to go.
On top of the single-season records, Dimler also broke the single-game record for most rebounds during the Bulldogs loss to Lester Prairie in the Tri-City United Tournament. Dimler recorded a record-setting 20 rebounds to go along with 40 points.
While the records are some nice accolades, Dimler has kept his eyes set on two things: winning and finding postseason success with JWP.
“It’s kind of nice, I didn’t even know I was that close to them to be honest,” Dimler said. “The big thing is just winning now. I got the records, now I’m just trying to win some more and go deep in the playoffs. That’s all it is for me.”
The Bulldogs are still in the hunt for their first postseason victory since they defeated Kenyon-Wanamingo 57-43 at home in the opening round of the Section 2AA playoffs during the 2019-20 season.
Following that win, JWP fell to the Waseca Bluejays 83-52, then fell against to the Bluejays 81-32 in the 2020-21 season to kickstart Waseca’s run to a Class AA state championship and most recently fell 79-63 MLA/C toward the beginning of March.
The pieces of the puzzle are slowly beginning to fall into place for the Bulldogs, who have a loaded sophomore class that will return for their junior seasons for 2022-23. With Dimler at the helm and the likes of Memphis James, Ryan Kronbach and Cole Schlueter alongside him, JWP is gearing up for a return to postseason success.
“It’s great, I’ve been playing with these guys since the third or fourth grade, so we got good team chemistry,” Dimler said. “We know how to play with each other and it’ll be fun playing games and winning.”