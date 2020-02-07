New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva mixed things up defensively Friday against United South Central in New Richland and it paid off in a 65-27 victory.
The Panthers (12-10, 6-6 Gopher) threw a 1-3-1 defense at the Rebels (2-19, 1-11 Gopher) and it led to transition baskets throughout. NRHEG stormed out to a 40-9 lead at halftime and played the second half in running time.
Faith Nielsen helped pace the Panthers in the first half with a team-high 11 points. She finished the game with 14 points and helped build an early lead.
“She does not really second guess herself,” NRHEG head coach Onika Peterson said. “She’s pretty confident in her shooting, which is nice to be able to put her on the floor so we can get some looks and pull defense off of other kids.”
Sidney Schultz led the Panthers with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Sophie Stork added 10 points and nine rebounds in the rout. Maya Zebro led the Rebels with nine points.
United South Central didn’t get its first field goal of the game until nearly seven minutes into the game and only had three in the first half.
“The 1-3-1 is nice to have to throw at teams just to cause a little bit of havoc, not that we’re automatically looking for a steal and a transition ball but just to be able to throw them off their game,” Peterson said. “If they’re already used to what we’re running with our defense, whether it’s man or matchup, it gets them out of what they’re doing and shakes things up.”
NRHEG will face Bethlehem Academy Tuesday in Faribault.