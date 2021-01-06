In 2020, local sports teams experience the gamut of emotions.
Last winter, the Waseca boys and girls basketball teams celebrated postseason triumphs, which were closely followed by the news the Minnesota State High School League was shutting down the remainder of the postseason for both sports, before also cancelling the spring sports season.
A handful of Bluejays also finalized their athletic futures this year, while another local school put the finishing touches on a conference switch that will alter the southern Minnesota high school sports landscape starting next fall.
Listed below are some of the top local sports stories from the past year — listed in chronological order — and the online version of this story features links with more details and information and the end of each summary.
Azure commits to play football at UMD
Waseca offensive lineman Justin Azure found a perfect fit with the University of Minnesota, Duluth and signed his national letter of intent Feb. 5 at Waseca High School to play for the Bulldogs in the fall.
Azure garnered plenty of awards during his time with the Bluejays football team as a two-starter. He earned Big South Offensive Lineman of the Year and got named to the Minnesota High School All-Star Game. Azure couldn’t play in the game due to injury but those on the team still voted for him as a captain for the South team.
“I’ve always liked Duluth my whole life,” Azure said. “I’ve always liked going up there and spending time on vacation with my family. I decided to tour campus because they have the type of engineering I want to go into, which is chemical engineering. I liked the location, I liked the campus a lot. Football was always a plus to college. It wasn’t a necessity.”
Gehloff snags 4th at state wrestling
Waseca junior Mason Gehloff got the rematch he wanted, just not in the round he expected.
Gehloff, the Class 2A No. 2-ranked wrestler, met Simley’s No. 1-ranked Reid Nelson on Feb. 29 at the Class 2A state individual meet at 113 pounds at the Xcel Energy Center but instead of the match determining a state champion, it served as the third-place match.
Nelson (44-6) handed Gehloff his only loss of the regular season, a 3-2 match, at the Rochester Century Invite and Gehloff anticipated another shot at Nelson. He got it but Nelson came away with another victory, this time 4-3 to claim third place.
Both Gehloff and Nelson suffered semifinal losses to reach the third-place match. Gehloff lost 4-2 to Big Lake’s third-ranked Christian Noble when Noble got a takedown on the edge of the mat with two seconds remaining. Nelson lost to New London-Spicer’s No. 4-ranked Ty Bisek 5-4 in his semifinal match.
Both made quick work of their opponents in wrestlebacks. Gehloff defeated Marshall’s Dylan Louwagie 12-1 while Nelson pinned Hutchinson’s Grant Pierce.
“I know what I need to work on now,” Gehloff said. “I know what I need to work on on the bottom, just keep moving, controlling the ties, clearing the ties.”
Waseca girls basketball wins section
The one thing Waseca has grown accustomed to relying on led them once again to a state tournament trip.
The No. 12-ranked Bluejays played shutdown defense while struggling offensively to deliver a 32-28 victory over Jordan in the Section 2AA title game March 6 at Bresnan Arena on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Entering the game, top-seeded Waseca (24-6) had held 11 different opponents to their season-low point total and after the section final, the Bluejays made it 12.
“In the last four years, that’s what we do,” Bluejays head coach Joan Conway said. “We’ve been the top defensive team in our class the last two years.”
MSHSL cancels remainder of postseason for boys, girls basketball
The Minnesota State High School League announced March 13 the cancellation of postseason tournaments and the postponement of spring sports.
The announcement affects Waseca girls basketball and Waseca boys basketball immediately. Both teams were scheduled to play March 13. The Bluejays girls basketball team was to play Rochester Lourdes in the Class 2A semifinals of the state tournament.
“The timing of this one is tough,” Waseca girls basketball head coach Joan Conway said.
The cancellation and postponement come amid concerns about the spread of COVID-19. The MSHSL announced March 12 it planned to restrict access to postseason tournaments but on Friday, the MSHSL announced more changes.
The Waseca boys basketball team was scheduled to face Jordan on March 13 at New Ulm High School in the Section 2AA championship. The game was originally set at Bresnan Arena at Minnesota State University, Mankato, but got changed March 12 after MSU limited events to 100 people or less.
“It’s just too bad, you wish it could go on one more day,” Bluejays boys basketball head coach Seth Anderson said. “I thought we’d at least get to play a section title game.”
Gopher Conference adds JWP, 3 other schools
Gopher Conference members voted last Wednesday to accept the applications of four new members.
The new members will join the conference for the 2021-22 school year. Kenyon-Wanamingo, Triton, Randolph and Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton were accepted into the conference. Randolph and JWP were former members of the conference while Kenyon-Wanamingo and Triton will move from the Hiawatha Valley League. Randolph resides in the Southeast Conference and JWP is in the Valley Conference.
The four additional members push the Gopher Conference to 12 members, which will likely set up divisions for some sports.
“We’re going to be pretty solid,” Gopher Conference Secretary Jeff Annis said. “It creates solid lower-level teams in games, which is important for the development of your varsity.”
Pederson is first Waseca girls hockey player to make college commitment
Waseca’s Jayde Pederson has envisioned playing college hockey and now she’ll get the chance.
Pederson committed to Finlandia University in Hancock, Michigan, located on the Upper Peninsula of the state, to play for the women’s hockey team. It’s seven hours away from Waseca, and that made Pederson hesitant for a bit to join the Division-III program for a bit. But the team traveled to St. Paul last season to play St. Catherine University and St. Joseph to play the College of St. Benedict.
A coaching change at Finlandia helped assuage Pederson’s concerns about moving so far away. The Lions named Owatonna native Lindsay Macy as their head coach in May. Macy played at the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota State University, Mankato before heading into coaching.
“She just helped me understand that being that far away from home isn’t that big of a deal as people think it is,” Pederson said. “You have teammates around who can make you feel at home.”
Pederson leaves Waseca as the all-time leading scorer after she amassed 113 career goals since joining the varsity program as an eighth-grader and she’s the first Bluejays girls hockey player to play at the college level.
Waseca boys basketball trio make college commitments
The seniors for this year's Waseca boys basketball team — Ryan Dufault, Andrew Morgan and Kyreese Willingham — all committed to continue their college basketball careers next year with Dufault heading to St. Thomas, Morgan packing up to North Dakota State and Willinghamd deciding on Minnesota State, Mankato.
Willingham’s older brother Malik attends MSU, Mankato and plays on the men’s basketball team. The two have long talked about playing together in college and after Kyreese’s announcement that he’s committed to MSU, Mankato, the two will get another chance to share the court again. Kyreese accepted a full-tuition scholarship to join his brother and a squad he’s grown to know the past two years.
“It’s kind of been MSU the whole time,” Willingham said. “MSU has kind of been at the top of the list the whole time. I was just keeping my options open for a while.”
Morgan will be joining North Dakota State as a scholarship player, while Dufault will attend St. Thomas University as a preferred walk-on. The Tommies will begin the fall of 2021 as a Division-I program and a member of the Summit League.
You can believe the trash talking between the two has already started.
“That’s one of the main things he was excited about,” Morgan said of Dufault. “I told him he was going to be a little man in the league.”
“We will be talking every year,” Dufault added. “We can’t wait to play against each other.”
Dufault sisters run at unofficial state meet
It wasn’t the state meet but for Waseca’s Ella and Callie Dufault it might as well have been.
The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted fall sports in Minnesota and the Minnesota State High School League decided it wouldn’t hold state tournaments or meets this year, due to the pandemic and budget concerns. But the Twin Cities Running Company put together a meet in Atwater at Island Pine Golf Course on Oct. 30 that served as a state meet of sorts.
The meet brought together some of the top runners in the state, divided them into a big school class and a small school class then sent runners out in groups of 25.
Sophomore Ella Dufault finished fifth overall in the big school class after she won her wave with a time of 18 minutes, 17.4 seconds in the 5-kilometer race.
Waseca football closes year with section title
High school seniors often get reminded to enjoy moments of their youth. That message has probably never resonated as much as it has for the class of 2020.
Waseca football seniors got to savor a memorable moment Nov. 20 following a 23-8 victory over Plainview-Elgin-Millville at Waseca Junior Senior High for the Section 1AAA championship even if it means no state tournament.
“I think this whole experience just humbles everybody and they realize that it’s bigger than just them,” Bluejays senior offensive and defensive lineman Marcus Hansen said.
Hansen missed his junior track and field season in the spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic where he had a shot to win a state title in the discus and shot put.
Other players like quarterback Ryan Dufault, wide receiver Kyreese Willingham and running back Tave Ball clinched another section title like they did in basketball last season but missed out on a state tournament.
“I just feel bad for everyone in our grade,” Dufault said. “Our grade came up knowing that we were going to be very successful. We worked hard, it stinks that it has to be our year but you can’t have everything be fair in life. It’ll teach us a lot of lessons like you can’t take anything for granted.”