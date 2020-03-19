The Minnesota Baseball Association announced Wednesday that it is requesting teams not to schedule any games prior to May 1 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
MBA President John Richter wrote in a letter that the league’s objective is not to cancel the amateur baseball season but instead postpone it to a date in accordance with governmental and regulatory agencies.
“We support the recent guidelines issued by the Center for Disease Control and our federal and state governments, recognizing that one of the best ways to reduce the spread of this virus is social distancing and limiting the number of people assembled in close quarters,” Richter wrote.
The Waseca Braves are scheduled to play Pine Island May 20 in Waseca. The Janesville Jays were scheduled to play Union Hill April 19 in Union Hill.