When it came to crunch time, St. Peter girls basketball team delivered with a 54-51 comeback win over Waseca on Friday.
In the end, St. Peter won it at the free-throw line. With Waseca leading 51-50 and 23 seconds to go, St. Peter freshman wing Rhyan Holmgren sunk a pair of free throws to give the Saints a 52-51 lead.
Then junior point guard Josie Wiebusch made two insurance free throws with 5.8 seconds left to clinch it 54-51.
"That was a hard fought game by both teams," St. Peter head coach Bob Southworth said. "Waseca always plays hard and always makes every point difficult."
A trio of freshmen scored in double figures for St. Peter. Holmgren led with 20 points and four assists. Post Abby Maloney scored 13 points, and guard Maddie Kamm netted 11 points. Junior post Lilly Ruffin paced the Saints with nine rebounds.
The visiting Bluejays led 24-20 at halftime, but the Saints tied it 34-34 on a 3-point basket by Holmgren with 8:04 to play.
The game went back and forth the rest of the way with seven lead changes and the biggest lead being 3 points.
Freshman guard Maddie Kamm gave the Saints their first lead of the second half when she nailed a 3-pointer to make it 39-37 with 6:50 left.
Holmgren extended the lead to 45-42 on a 3-pointer with 4:20 left.
But the Bluejays took a 47-45 lead with 2:50 to play.
The Saints regained the lead 48-47 on a 3-pointer by senior guard Abby Haggenmiller with 2:30 left. Holmgren increased it to 50-47 on a 2-pointer with 1:40 to play.
Waseca answered with two free throws by sophomore guard Samantha Azure with 1:13 to go to cut the lead to 50-49. Senior quard Melady Renteria made a basket to give the Bluejays a 51-50 lead with 40 seconds left.
Then Holmgren and Wiebusch did their things at the free-throw line to secure the victory.