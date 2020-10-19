Mankato Loyola defeated Waseca 5-2 Oct. 8 in Mankato.
The Crusaders (3-9) reversed a 7-0 loss earlier in the season to the Bluejays by scoring twice in the first five minutes of the game. Mankato Loyola scored two minutes in and again less than two minutes later.
The Crusaders eventually took a 4-0 lead by halftime after a third goal with 21 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first half and they converted a penalty kick with 17:27 remaining.
Sage Lang got Waseca (3-3-2) going in the second half with a goal midway through the second half and Victor Feeley cut the lead to 4-2 with a goal that came with 8:33 left to play.
But Mankato Loyola added a second penalty kick goal with 50 seconds left to make it 5-2.
The Bluejays moved on to face Mankato East in the first round of the Section 2A playoffs Oct. 12 and fell 1-0 to end their season.