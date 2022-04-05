The Atlanta Track Club had always had Shane Streich on their radar. The Janesville native and Waseca High School cross country and track and field standout enjoyed a successful collegiate running career after graduating from the Waseca blue and gold, which ultimately led him to a professional running career.
Streich first suited up in the University of Minnesota maroon and gold and qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships twice as a part of a distance medley relay while representing the Golden Gophers.
With an additional year of eligibility granted from missing out on the 2020 indoor season, Streich elected to become a graduate transfer and ended his career running for Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee, where he’d end up finishing in sixth place in the 800-meter run during the 2021 NCAA Division I Track and Field Championships and become an NCAA All-American.
Not long after, Streich found himself in Eugene, Oregon, and running as a part of the U.S. Olympic trials. He made it to the 800m semifinals before just falling short of the Olympic Trials finals by finishing with a time of one minute, 1:46.92 seconds, which earned him sixth in his heat.
But during this transition from being an NCAA athlete to running at the Olympic Trials is when Streich began looking after career options post-school and is when he first got into touch with coach Andrew Begley and the Atlanta Track Team.
"Since I was still competing at the NCAA level, I couldn’t necessarily do too much and commit to any specific team,” Streich said. “But as I began transitioning from post-NCAAs to the trials, during that period, I started looking at different options, kind of figuring things out and first got in touch with Andrew Begley and I had some good conversations with him just about what Atlanta Track Club is, what the team is, the coaching philosophy, the training philosophy and the culture. That gave me a good idea of what I’d be stepping into if I went there.”
After carefully exploring all of the options, early July of 2021 is when Streich made the decision that he’d continue his running career with the Atlanta Track Club’s Elite Team.
While Streich, his teammates and his coaches all had confidence in their abilities, almost no one could have predicted what was going to come just nearly seven months after Streich made the decision to run professionally out of Atlanta.
The American indoor 1000-meter record was held by Olympian Bryce Hoppel with a time of 2:16.27 that he recorded at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix on Feb. 13, 2021. Nearly one calendar year later, on Feb. 12 at the American Track League Eastern Indoors meet in Louisville, Kentucky, the record was broken by Streich.
Streich crossed the finish line with a time of 2:16.16, shaving 0.11 seconds off Hoppel’s time, setting a new American record and having the spotlight shine on him as an up-and-coming star in the sport.
Everything was clicking for Streich, as just two weeks prior, he’d claimed first place in the one mile run at the Millrose Games with a personal record 3:57.98 and the week prior to setting the American record, he took first place in the men’s 800-meter run at the Dr. Sander Invitational with a time another new indoor personal record 1:46.07.
“I know both myself and my teammate, Abe Alvarado, both knew we were in shape to do it and obviously to do that, things still have to fall into place on that day,” Streich said. “But we just went in, myself especially, confident that we have the capability to do so and go after that record. I felt good, I had confidence and momentum rolling in that direction and I felt good heading into it. I was in a good spot physically and mentally and I think that’s what really allowed me that opportunity.”
Not too long after Streich set the record, the ending of his first professional indoor season came in the form of the 2022 USA Indoor Track and Field Championships and the Meet of Champions 2022, where he represented Atlanta Track Club in the 800m run in both events.
He ran a 1:46.86 during the US Indoor Championships to earn third place.
However, his third place finish at the US Indoor Championships left him just outside of qualifying for the World Team, which is something that he’s determined to achieve when it becomes outdoor season.
Overall, the first indoor professional season was a success with being able to to compete with some of the best that the U.S. has to offer at middle distance while running for a team that he fits in perfectly with.
Given everything that’s happened since making the decision to join the Elite Team with Atlanta Track Club back in early July, Streich feels that the right decision was made.
“It was by far the best decision I could’ve made and I’m continually thankful that I made that decision day in, day out,” Streich said. “I’m especially thankful that Andrew and Amy Begley were willing to reach out and recruit me to join the team. It’s so easy to look back at things, especially this indoor season, and say, ‘oh yeah, it’s really looked like it worked out,’ but even if the indoor season hadn’t gone as well as it did, I could take confidence in knowing that it was the right decision and the best decision to join Atlanta Track Club.”
To any of the athletes that may want to pursue a career similar to his, Streich comes with one big piece of advice: just enjoy the moment.
“You only get four years of high school and each day, you think you get an unlimited amount of opportunities and experiences as you go throughout your high school career,” Streich said. “Before you know it, you’ll be out of high school and you’ll be on to the next step. So just enjoy the moment because it allows you to really realize where you’re at and where you want to be, whether that’s in the sport or in the passions. Just enjoy the moment.”