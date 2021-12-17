The Waseca Bluejays and the Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs clashed Tuesday, Dec. 14 inside JWP High School for a Gopher Conference matchup. Behind two completely different days shooting the ball, the Bluejays rolled past the Bulldogs 74-49.
One of the biggest issues for JWP in keeping up with Waseca was matching it shot for shot with the Bluejays finishing with a much better day shooting the ball.
Sophomore guard Landon Dimler recorded a game-high 22 points while shooting 8-for-22 (36.4 percent) from the field and 2-of-6 (33.3 percent) from beyond the arc. While Dimler had a good game, the team percentages were a struggle.
As a whole, the Bulldogs shot 30.2 percent from the field and only went 2-for-20 (10 percent) on their three point attempts, as compared to the Bluejays’ 47.5 percent from the floor and 9-for-21 (42.9 percent) on threes.
Point disparities between players also played a huge role. Dimler was the only Bulldogs to record double digit points with the next highest scorers being Cole Schlueter with eight points and Eli Blaisdell with seven points.
On the Bluejays end, things couldn’t have been more different.
To open the game, senior guard Brandon Pena was the hot hand for Waseca, connecting on four three-pointers and an additional bucket within the three point arc for 14 first-half points, which helped them take a 39-21 lead into halftime.
Pena finished the game shooting 7-for-12 (58.3 percent) from the field and 4-for-6 (66.6 percent) on three pointers.
Senior forwards Carter McQuery and Isaac Potter came alive in the second half and helped them close things out.
With only two points before halftime, McQuery erupted for 12 in the second half to pair nicely alongside his 13 rebounds for a double-double. He also added four assists, two steals and a block.
Potter built on his six first half points and added an additional 11 points in the second half. He finished as Waseca’s second leading scorer with 17 points, which trailed Pena’s team-high 18 points and led McQuery’s 14 points.
The win comes at a good time for the Bluejays after starting the season 0-2 behind some early growing pains. Now they stand with a two-game winning streak and brought their record to 2-2 on the season.
They’ll look to go above .500 on the season for the first time Friday night when they host the St. Peter Saints.
For the Bulldogs, they dropped their first game of the year after starting out with 2-0 behind wins against United South Central and Sibley East and now sit at 2-1 on the year.
Things aren’t looking any easier in their next match up, as they’re slated to face off against the defending Class A state champions Friday night when they travel to face the Hayfield Vikings.