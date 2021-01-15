While many teams around the state of Minnesota were forced to postpone the starts of their seasons Thursday night due to inclement weather, the New Richland-Harland-Ellendale-Geneva wrestling team was able to squeeze in a dual meet against Maple River.
Despite winning four matches by fall, however, the Panthers lost that season-opening match 42-33.
“We wrestled well, but we also realized that we have much to work on,” NRHEG coach Shawn Larson said.
In the 113-pound weight class, NRHEG’s Parker Bunn pinned his opponent in the third period, while Nikolas Petsinger (126), Thor Routh (160) and Makota Misgen (285) all won their matches by fall in the first minute.
The other points for the Panthers came via a 10-7 decision at 195 that was won by Max Seltun, and a forfeit by Maple River against Annabelle Petsinger at 120.
Maple River, meanwhile, won five matches by fall, two by decision and another via a forfeit.
“Looking toward the future if we can find a way to win the close matches, and not give as many bonus points, we can look forward to some success,” Larson said. “At this point in all honesty, we are extremely happy that we had the ability to compete tonight, and we will look forward to our next chance.”
NRHEG is next scheduled to wrestle Thursday, Jan. 21, against United South Central in Wells.
MAPLE RIVER 42, NRHEG 33
106 — Wyatt Walters (MR) def. Seth Stalach by fall, 2:16 (6-0).
113 — Parker Bunn (N) def. Garret Bollmann by fall, 5:19 (6-6).
120 — Annabelle Petsinger (N) won by forfeit (12-6).
126 — Nikolas Petsinger (N) def. Simon Braxton by fall, 0:13 (18-6).
132 — Tyler Hollerich (MR) won by forfeit (18-12).
138 — Boden Simon (MR) def. Ethan Thompson by fall, 3:21 (18-18).
145 — Isaac Sowers (MR) def. Deven Parpart by decision, 8-5 (21-18).
152 — Ethan Evenson (MR) def. Clay Stenzel by decision, 7-4 (24-18).
160 — Thor Routh (N) def. Noah Ziegler by fall, 0:56 (24-24).
170 — Cooper Ochsendorf (MR) def. George Roelser by fall, 1:27 (30-24).
182 — Brady Walters (MR) def. Ralph Roesler by fall (36-24).
195 — Max Seltun (N) def. Tobias Conover by decision, 10-7 (36-27).
220 — Thayne Decker (MR) def. Ben Hagen by fall, 1:11 (42-27).
285 — Makota Misgen (N) def. Dizel Butler by fall, 0:57 (42-33).