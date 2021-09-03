WEM-JWP traveled to Mankato for the Loyola/Cleveland Invite and the boys were in top form as they took first place while the girls team finished seventh.
Sophomore Landon Dimler finished in second place with a time of 17:45 and senior Michael Adams took fifth place with a mark of 19:03.
Sophomore Jasper Morris (19:13) took eighth place and sophomore Josh Bengtson (19:30) finished ninth.
The girls team finished seventh overall and were highlighted by eighth grader Kwinn Krause placed seventh overall with a 22:35.
In the junior high race, eight grader Caleb Quast won the 1800 meter race with a time of 6:16.
WEM-JWP will return to action Tuesday, Sep. 9, as they travel to Hayfield with running scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.