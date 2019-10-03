The Waseca girls soccer team put together a big win on Saturday over No. 23-ranked Mankato East defeating them 5-4.
"There were no long speeches or even the necessity to express what was eminent. The team had made that trip to win because when your DNA dictates that your substance is that of a champion, all you have to do is focus and let things flow," coach JD Delgado said.
Captain Gabriela Rodriguez continued her stellar season and posted another hat trick against Mankato East. Sydney Ludwig also put in a long strike for a goal and Carmen Miller found the back of the net to help put Waseca over the top.
The girls will host St. Peter on Thursday evening at 7 p.m.