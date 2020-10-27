The Big South Conference announced all-conference award winners Tuesday for girls tennis, boys soccer, girls soccer, and boys and girls cross-country.
Waseca girls soccer players Sydney Ludwig, Erika Hertzog and Jaden Hiller received all-conference honors in their senior seasons. Senior Gabriella Rodriguez and Allison Priebe earned all-conference honorable mention as the Bluejays finished second in the conference with a 4-1-1 mark. Waseca opened the Section 2A tournament with a 4-0 win over Marshall. Priebe, Evelyn Nydegger, Ludwig and Rodriguez all scored in the victory. The season came to an end in the next round as Southwest Christian defeated Waseca 1-0.
Waseca seniors Brandon Lopez and Luke Osweiler earned all-conference honors in boys soccer. Senior Christian Arreguin, Sage Lang and Preston Mansfield joined them on the honorable mention list.
In boys cross-country, Matthew and Isaac Feldkamp received all-conference honors. Collin Dufault and Brody Wirtz were named all-conference honorable mention.
For the girls cross-country team, Ella and Callie Dufault earned all-conference honors. Evie O’Brien and Cora McCabe received honorable mention.
CeCe Huttemier earned a spot on the all-conference team for girls tennis. Sarah Robbins, Tanika Johnson and Emily Farley received honorable mention recognition.