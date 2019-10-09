FREEBORN — The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva boys cross country team placed sixth at their meet in Freeborn that was hosted by United South Central.
The team finished with 124 points.
"On a perfect night for a race, the NRHEG cross country team had a good evening of running. Over half of our team ran personal best times last night with every girl who ran, running a personal best. This was a strong showing for our team and we look forward to carrying that momentum into our conference meet next week in Hayfield," coach Miles Otstot said.
Daniel Nydegger was the first Panther to finish as he took seventh place with a time of 18:11 and Caden Riewer came in 20th place recording a time of 19:33. Tylar Malakowsky came in 22nd place clocking in 19:38. Connor Nelson finished in 42nd place with a time of 21:33 and Gavin Anderson finished close behind him with a time of 21:43 as he took 46th place. Matthew Mueller came in 52nd place clocking in at 22:21 and Eric Arvis closed out the Panther team as he came in 56th place with a time of 22:55.
The combined team of La Crescent and Hokah took first place with 27 points and Tri-City United came in second with 53 points. Medford rounded out the top three with 86 points and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown brought home a fourth place finish with 99 points. Blooming Prairie came in fifth with 122 total points.
The NRHEG girls were not able to field a full team but showed they were able to put up positive individual results.
Micaela Vaale was the first NRHEG runner to finish in the girls race with a time of 22:04 and Torri Vaale came in 13th place with a time of 22:53. Annabelle Petsinger took 18th place clocking in at 23:31 and Olivia Kofstad came in 19th place with a time of 23:19.
The team will compete at the Oaks Golf Club next Tuesday against Blooming Prairie, Hayfield, Maple River, Medford, United South Central and Waterville-Elysian-Morrisown. The meet is set to begin at 4 p.m.