The lights and crowd of the Xcel Energy Center likely won’t impress Waseca wrestlers Friday in St. Paul when the state individual wrestling meet begins.
Three of the four Bluejays competing at the state meet are making a return trip and have bigger goals than just reaching the state tournament.
“We can fight back our nerves,” Waseca head coach Jake Janike said.
Janike described all of his wrestlers as focused heading into the state meet.
Bluejays junior Mason Gehloff has his eyes on a second consecutive state championship at 113 pounds and a rematch with Simley’s Reid Nelson. To get there, Gehloff (36-1) will have to go through Byron’s No. 8-ranked Jacob Thompson (24-8) in the first round and possibly Big Lake’s No. 3-ranked Christian Noble or Hutchinson’s No. 6-ranked Grant Pierce. Gehloff defeated Pierce 1-0 at the Section 2AA meet.
Nelson handed Gehloff his only loss of the season at the Rochester Century Invite. Nelson defeated Gehloff 3-2 with a second-period takedown near the edge of the mat.
“I’m hoping to meet him in the finals and get revenge on him,” Gehloff said.
At 120 pounds, Waseca junior Luke Osweiler (28-8) is expecting more than one match this season. He faces a tough draw with Totino-Grace’s No. 1-ranked Joey Thompson (43-1), last year’s 113-pound state champion. The 120-pound field also includes Byron’s No. 2-ranked Maxwell Petersen (35-2), Lake City’s No. 5-ranked Jonathan Harvey (20-4), Morris Area/Hancock Area/Chokio-Alberta’s No. 6-ranked Ethan Lebrija (38-1), Zimmerman’s No. 7-ranked Joe Montplaisir (36-3) and Detroit Lakes’ No. 8-ranked Cade Okeson (30-6).
At 138 pounds, Bluejays freshman Christian Rodriguez (20-13) is making his first trip to the state meet and has wrestled well since moving down from 145 pounds to 138 pounds this season. He’ll meet Becker’s No. 6-ranked Lukas Paulson (34-5) in the first round. His side of the bracket includes Simley’s No. 1-ranked Cael Berg (41-4) and New London-Spicer’s No. 4-ranked Blake Vagle (41-6).
Waseca’s No. 5-ranked Jacob Hertzog (22-3) is making a return trip to state after going 1-2 last year at 220 pounds. He’ll face Kasson-Mantorville’s No. 6-ranked Anthony Moe-Tucker (13-5) in the first round at 285 pounds.
“My goal is to win it,” Hertzog said. “I’ve got a real good shot to win it.”
He comes in as the No. 4 seed and has Plainview-Elgin-Millville’s No. 2-ranked Logan Wingert (38-2) and Delano’s No. 9-ranked Matt Baker (32-6) on his side of the bracket.