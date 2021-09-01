Tuesday night, the Waseca Bluejays took to the road for a match against the Fairmont Cardinals. Waseca took care of business en-route to a 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 26-16) victory. With the win, Waseca improves to 1-1 on the season.
Junior middle hitter Avery Madsen led the Blujays in kills with eight and added four blocks while senior right-side hitter Samara Johnson contributed seven of her own.
Senior setter Sophie Potter led Waseca in assists with 17 while adding three aces and ninth grade setter Siri Kuhns added seven assists.
Junior middle hitter Kloe Wadd recorded an impressive six blocks while senior Brooke Tramp recorded three aces.
Senior libero Jadyn Olsem led the Bluejays with 13 digs and junior Haylee Sommers added 11 of her own.
Waseca returns to action Thursday, Sep. 2., with a road match against New Ulm. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.