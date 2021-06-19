Eleven athletes from Blooming Prairie, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton, Medford, Owatonna and Waseca High Schools competed in 11 events during the Class A and AA state track and field meets held at St. Michael-Albertville High School over the weekend.
In total, the athletes reached the podium (i.e. finished among the event's top nine) 12 times in 14 opportunities, including eight top five finishes, led by Waseca's Marcus Hansen. Hansen claimed first place overall in both the Class AA shot put and discus events with throws of 63-feet-2.25-inches and 178-feet-8-inches, respectively, en route to being named Minnesota's Mr. Track and Field.
"It's insane. It's really unbelievable," Hansen said after the meet concluded. "We started this year barely being able to play football and me being here now, at the state meet, it's just unbelievable."
Hansen's throw in the shot put set a new Waseca High School record, the fifth time he has accomplished the feat this spring, and one that likely won't be eclipsed anytime soon at that. He missed the school record in the discus by a mere six inches.
"Just remarkable," Waseca throws coach Brad Wendland said of Hansen's accomplishments on Saturday and over the course of his senior campaign. "I'm just very proud of him. He's a once-in-a-career athlete to coach. I'm just blessed to be around him. An incredible combination of talent, work ethic and just competitiveness. He's the ultimate competitor."
While the tales of Hansen's abilities are well-known in Waseca and the surrounding area, his athletic ability and pure power from the platform took onlookers as well as his fellow competitors by surprise. The crowd let out audible gasps on more than one occasion while at least one coach uttered an expletive of amazement under his breath as the shot flew well beyond anyone else's. Hansen's competition was just as, if not more, excited when his official distances blinked across the screen.
Hansen will attend Bemidji State University next fall where he will play on the defensive line for the Beavers. While many have wondered if he will continue his track career (Bemidji State does not have a track program) Hansen put any doubts to rest, telling Wendland before his final put that it would be the last he ever threw.
It would be difficult to imagine a better way to end such an illustrious career.
DIMLER EXCELS
"Lauren!" shrieked JWP track and field coach Jessica Keenan.
Lauren Dimler, who had just wrapped up running the 100-meter hurdles, peered over at her coach and then up at the video screen just past the southern endzone when a half-beat later it registered in her mind what she had accomplished.
"Let's go!" Dimler screamed with the little amount of air she had left in her lungs, bending over in pure exhaustion. She had finished in a tie for fourth place overall with a time of 15.26 seconds, a new school record.
Dimler competed in the 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles (47.15 seconds; fifth place) and the long jump (17-feet-0.25-inches; eighth place) and reached the podium in all three events. She was joined by teammate Jacob Cahill who placed ninth overall in the pole vault (12-feet-6-inches). (Cahill's brother, Jack, came in 14th with a vault of 10-feet-6-inches.) Dimler's success at the state meet cemented her status as one of the greatest track and field athletes in JWP history.
However, as one career was ending, another was just truly beginning.
Medford freshman Jackie Cole also competed in the long jump and finished one spot behind Dimler, reaching the podium with a jump of 16-feet-9.75-inches. Cole, who had not performed a long jump until a couple of weeks into her freshman campaign, bested athletes from larger schools such as Fairmont and Rockford. While her longest jump of the weekend was not her longest jump of the season, her strong performance against some of the stiffest competition that Class A has to offer portends good things for her career moving forward.
HUSKIES HOUND PODIUM
Jack Titchenal started off Owatonna's day on Saturday with a fifth place finish in the 110-meter hurdles. He leapt over the hurdles with ease to finish his heat with a time of 15.05 seconds, just a touch slower than his seeding time of 14.92 seconds. Unfortunately, Hopkins' incredible duo of George Jackson (14.09 seconds) and Samuel Duffing (14.50 seconds) were simply unbeatable. Still, he reached the podium, the first to do so for the Huskies.
In the long jump, Justin Gleason of Owatonna and Matt Seberson of Waseca battled vigorously for local bragging rights. The two entered the meet as the first and second seed, respectively, after both set school records during the their section meets. While a top two finish ultimately wasn't in the cards for either athlete, both claimed top five finishes to conclude their high school careers. Gleason came in fourth place with a jump of 21-feet-5.25-inches and Seberson came in fifth with a jump of 21-feet-2-inches.
Owatonna's Ryan Gregory wrapped up the day with a 16th place finish in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 42.96 seconds after stumbling over the very last hurdles on the track.
TWO AWESOME BLOSSOMS
There is arguably no better place to set a personal record than during the state tournament. Regardless of one's final placing, at least the athlete can go home proud knowing that they did the absolute best they could.
Blooming Prairie's Annaka Forsberg accomplished this task and more on Friday afternoon as she not only PR'd, but also set a new Blooming Prairie High School record with her jump of 5-feet-3-inches during the high jump event. She claimed fourth place overall, tying with Waterville-Elysian-Morristown's Toryn Richards and Pierz's Ashley Kimman in height.
Xavier Rennie, Blooming Prairie's lone male participant in the meet, finished in sixth place during the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.88 seconds.