Heading into Monday’s match, the No. 4 seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Bulldogs were tasked with downing their subsection’s No. 1 seed in the Cleveland Clippers. After putting up a good fight, JWP ultimately fell in four sets to the Clippers and were eliminated from the Section 2A volleyball tournament.
Despite being the lower seed, the Bulldogs came out strong and took the first set in commanding fashion over the top seed at 25-14.
Unfortunately for them, the Clippers were able to bounce back strong in the second set with a 25-17 win to tie the match 1-1. From there on out, Cleveland had the slight edge on JWP.
Despite two close sets, the No. 1 Clippers were able to edge out the Bulldogs, winning the third set 25-22 to get the match lead. They won the fourth set 25-21 to seal the 3-1 outcome and knock JWP out of the tournament.
Jessa Westphal and Claire Adams were the leading forces for the Bulldogs offense. Westphal led the team with 13 kills, as well as posting an ace serve. Adams followed closely with 12 kills while adding an additional 19 assists.
Mara Richardson tallied a team-high 24 assists and added four kills and an ace. Sydney Gahlon had nine kills, Alexa Cords had seven kills and Ellie Meihak had one kill. Lexie Dahlberg and Andra Armstrong both added an ace each.
Richardson, Westphal and Cords tied with a team-high two blocks. Adams, Meihak and Gahlon all had one block. The Bulldogs posted a total of 85 digs and were led by Adams with 18, Dahlberg with 16, Richardson with 14 and Armstrong with 12 total.
With the loss to Cleveland and it’s elimination from the section tournament, JWP’s volleyball season has come to an end.