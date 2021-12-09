The Waseca girls hockey team started a three-game home stretch Tuesday night with a 9-3 loss against Visitation.
Visitation took 14 shots on goal and recorded five goals in the first period, putting Waseca deep in a hole coming out in the second period.
That first-period cushion Visitation built up proved to be useful as the Bluejays and Blazers traded goals back and forth through the final two periods.
Sophomore defenseman Emma Keith skated in and beat the Blazers goaltender with an unassisted wrist shot to put Waseca on the scoreboard.
A few minutes later, seventh grader Mckenna Mortensen responded to a Visitation goal and tallied another score for Waseca with an assist coming from freshman defenseman Ryley Bartz.
Junior defenseman Cecelia Huttemier scored an unassisted goal in the early stages of the third period, but the hole proved to be too much for Waseca to climb its way out of.
Junior goaltender Alicia Kelly started the game in net for Waseca and seventh grade goaltender Ilamay Draheim played between the pipes in the second and third periods.
With two wins on the season, the Bluejays look to find a third when they continue their home stretch Thursday night against Minnesota River and again on Saturday when they host Marshall.