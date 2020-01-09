The Bluejay girls hockey team struggled defensively this past Friday as they were defeated by Minnehaha United 7-1.
“Waseca came out to play but Minnehaha unfortunately in the first period got some bounces didn’t go our way and we were down 0-4,” coach Sarah Tollefson said. “After the first, Waseca came out and continued to play well. We held their team to 19 shots one of our lowest this season and we had 18 shots. Overall, the team played well and each period got better.”
Minnehaha’s Mary Lynn kicked off the game at the 1:37 mark with an unassisted goal for the first goal of the evening. The rest of the period belonged to Ava Wasserman who scored three straight goals to record a hat trick within the first period and also gave her team a 4-0 lead.
Minnehaha put in the first two goals of the second period as Emily Reed scored an unassisted goal and then Eva Larson scored another during a power play off an assist from Lynn. The Bluejays showed resiliency and continued to fight as senior captain Jayde Pederson led the way and was able to sneak in a goal for Waseca at the 14:52 mark which made the scored 6-1.
Minnehaha scored once more in the third period to put the game away. Waseca goalie Timothea Volkmer had 12 saves overall on the night and Rebecca Skweres accumulated 19. Waseca finished with 20 shots on goal while Minnehaha had 19.
The Bluejays will look to earn a victory on Thursday night as they hit the road to play Windom at 7 p.m.