Except for a third-set lapse, the Waseca volleyball team dominated Rochester Lourdes 3-1 on Thursday night on the Bluejays' home court.
Led by a strong serving night that included 16 ace serves, Waseca won 25-11, 25-10, 19-25, 25-10.
Middle hitter Avery Madsen led the Bluejays with six aces. Setter Siri Kuhns served six aces.
"Avery Madsen and Siri Kuhn did very well at the serving line," Waseca head coach Jolene Hauger said.
Staying aggressive was the key to the Bluejays' success.
"We played well overall, but we had some moments where we weren't playing as clean and aggressive as we we usually are," Hauger said. "Unlike Tuesday (3-0 win over Tri-City United) where we got ourselves in a hole, we weren't as mentally tough, so we couldn't get out of those slumps as easily. So there was a little lapse in that third set where we lost our confidence and went into panic mode. We cleaned things up in the third set, played our game and came out with the win."
Kuhns also tied for the team lead in set assists with setter Sophie Potter at 13.
Outside hitter Haylee Sommers paced the balanced Waseca hitting attack with seven kills. Getting six kills each were right side hitter Samara Johnson, Madsen and Potter. Outside hitter Aliya Taylor had five kills.
Although Sommers is one of the shorted players on the team at 5-feet-4, she is one of the most aggressive players on the team, Hauger said. "She's just a go-getter. She's a smart player. It was pretty balanced on the front row attack."
Johnson and middle hitter Kloe Wadd each had a block to lead in that category.
Libero Jadyn Olsem picked off a team high nine digs. Defensive specialist/right side hitter Brooke Tramp had five digs.
The first set went back and forth with four ties at 1-1, 7-7, 8-8, 9-9 before the Bluejays pulled away, winning the set on a tip kill by Sommers
Waseca remained in control all the way in the second set.
But the Eagles rose up in the third set, jumping to 12-9 and 18-14 leads before finishing off the Bluejays 25-19.
Waseca bounced back in the fourth set, leading all the way and taking a big 21-5 lead on a kill by Potter.
Waseca improved to 5-6 overall and 3-1 in the Big South Conference, while Lourdes dropped to 1-6.
In their only match coming next week, the Bluejays host St. Peter (8-2 overall, 3-0 Big South) at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21 in the annual showdown for first in the Big South.
"It's always a battle," Hauger said. "It's always good competition. It's only halfway through the season. We have to play each other twice."
The Bluejays will have the homecourt advantage, and the student section is usually packed with rowdy fans "We have a good turnout usually," Hauger said.