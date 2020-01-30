Waseca fought through some adversity Thursday to come up with a 69-54 victory over St. Peter in St. Peter.
The Class 2A No. 2-ranked Bluejays (15-4, 7-0 Big South) endured a physical game that saw them lose starting point guard Ryan Dufault for the second half after splitting his chin on a play but Kyreese Willingham did more than pick up the slack.
Willingham led Waseca with 28 points on 10 of 19 shooting. He grabbed 10 rebounds, finished with six assists and three blocks while going 7 of 9 from the free throw line.
“He shot the ball well, shot free throws well and got to the lane to score,” Bluejays head coach Seth Anderson.
That helped with the Saints (12-6, 5-2 Big South) doubling post Andrew Morgan most of the game. Morgan still finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds.
St. Peter jumped out to an 11-2 lead to start the game before Waseca rallied to tie the game and eventually build a 37-17 halftime lead.
The Saints cut the lead to 11 in the second half before the Bluejays started to pull away. Wyatt Olson led St. Peter with 14 points. Ethan Volk and Josh Johnson each scored 12 points.
“It was a grind-it-out game,” Anderson said.
Waseca shot 25 of 51 from the field and had just four turnovers for the game.
The Bluejays will face Marshall, which is ranked fifth in Class 3A, Saturday at 1 p.m. in Marshall.