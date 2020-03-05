When Waseca turns up the defensive pressure, watch out.
The top-seeded Bluejays (24-5) made life difficult for fourth-seeded Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton Thursday in an 83-52 2AA south subsection semifinal win at Mankato East High School.
Waseca, the No. 2-ranked team in Class 2A, took advantage of seven first-half turnovers by the Bulldogs (13-15) and sprinted out to a 23-2 lead midway through the first half.
“I thought we defended really well,” Bluejays head coach Seth Anderson said. “I think we held them to two points for a really long time in the first half. That was really promising to see. We got some steals and layups early on. It was really hard for JWP to get a shot. Compliments to our defense for doing a good job all night.”
Kyreese Willingham led the way in the first half, scoring 21 points. He finished with a team-high 25 points and had 10 points less than six minutes into the game.
“He took great shots,” Anderson said. “He took inside-out shots when he was open and he got in the paint. He really did a great job defensively and that kind of led to his good performance on the offensive end.”
Waseca shot well as a team, knocking down 12 3-pointers and shooting 66 percent from the field. Zach Hohen made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points. Ryan Dufault had a double-double with 15 points and 10 assists while Matt Seberson added 10 points.
JWP senior Kobe Weimert did his best to get his team going offensively. He knocked down six 3-pointers and scored a game-high 29 points. Dylan Rinehart added eight points while Cole Gunderson scored six and Ben Schrom had five points.
The Bulldogs fell behind 50-19 at halftime with Weimert scoring 12 of those points.
“We just don’t have all the horses to match up with those guys,” JWP head coach Nick James said.
The Bulldogs graduate nine seniors from a squad that more than doubled their win total from a year ago and secured a playoff win.
“I kind of came into the year knowing what we had and if we could get to .500 I thought we’d probably have a pretty successful season,” James said.
Weimert leaves as the record holder in single season points, single season steals, career assists, career steals, most points scored in a game, career record for 3-pointers and all-time leading scorer.
The Bluejays will face Blue Earth Area Monday for the 2AA south subsection title at 8 p.m. in the Taylor Center on the campus of Minnesota State University, Mankato. The second-seeded Buccaneers (14-10) defeated third-seeded Maple River 59-52 Thursday. Waseca defeated Blue Earth twice this season 86-52 on Jan. 10 and 85-52 Feb. 14.