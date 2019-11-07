Along with winning the Big South conference this season the Waseca boys soccer team showed off impressive individual results as well. Goalkeeper Brock Bye earned himself the all-time single season save percentage at 87.9% after a stellar season.
"We had so many great individual performances this year. Brock Bye was outstanding in goal, setting team records for saves and save percentage in a year. His leadership and skill was huge for us this year," coach Terry Nafe said.
Jacob Hulscher was another player who yielded great results as he finished as the sixth leading scorer of all-time in Waseca soccer history. Defender Liam Aberle helped hold down the back line all season long and became the all-time career leader in blocked shots this season as well.
"We grew so much as a team throughout the year. We had a goal to win the Big South this year, but got off to 0-2 start in conference play," Nafe said. "We could have given up, but they only became more determined. Our guys stayed positive and worked extremely hard in practice. We finished 8-1-1 in our last 10. The effort they gave in our tie at St. Peter was incredible and then our defenders, Liam Aberle, Jose Martinez, Tony Esparza, Luke Osweiler and Preston Mansfield were as strong as any group we've had."
The team's season ended in an overtime playoff loss to Bloomington Kennedy.