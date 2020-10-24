Waseca struggled to close out sets Thursday against St. Peter in a 3-2 loss but given another chance Saturday, the Bluejays didn’t give St. James any opportunity to come back.
Waseca (1-3) grabbed its first win of the season by sweeping the Saints 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 at Waseca Junior Senior High School.
“Sometimes we like to settle and we don’t play to our level and things get ugly pretty quick,” Bluejays head coach Jolene Hauger said.
The only time Waseca appeared to settle came in the third set when St. James grabbed a four-point lead. That deficit quickly evaporated when Camryn McQuery got going offensively to halve the deficit to help start a 7-0 run where she had three of her team-high seven kills for the match.
“I think we just kept the intensity up the whole time and we were able to pull through today,” McQuery said.
McQuery led the team with 13 kills Thursday in the loss to St. Peter and has emerged as the team’s top offensive threat lately.
“She can hit it,” Hauger said. “She is definitely our go-to hitter this year and she’s been on fire the past two matches. She’s got a heavy hand.”
Megan Nelson delivered a solid all-around game. She led the team with 14 assists and 12 digs. She also mixed in six kills. Sophie Potter finished with 12 assists and nine digs. Malaina Buehler led the team with four ace serves. Haylee Sommers and Jadyn Oslem each had three aces.
Waseca led the first set the entire time after a 7-1 start and never trailed by more than two in the second set before pulling away.
Each time St. James started to get close later in the sets, the Bluejays found a way to refocus.
“We’re learning to be more aggressive all the time rather than bursts throughout the match,” Hauger said.
Waseca heads to New Ulm Tuesday to face the Eagles.