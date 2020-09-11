Waseca picked up its second win of the season Thursday after beating River Valley 6-1 in Sleepy Eye.
The Bluejays (2-4) picked up their first sweep of singles matches on the year and sophomore CeCe Huttemier won her first match of the season at No. 1 singles.
Huttemier played a close match with River Valley junior Brooklyn Molden but held on for a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 10-4 win.
"Everyday we are taking steps toward becoming better tennis players, and the results are finally showing, with a few more wins," Waseca head coach Kyle Collins said.
Sophomore Sarah Robbins picked up a 6-3, 6-1 win over Kaydince Thomas at No. 2 singles and junior Hannah Berndt turned in one of her best matches of the season in a 6-1, 6-0 win over Kierra Laffety.
Senior Brooke Hayes picked up her fourth win of the season with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Taylor Berkner at No. 4 singles.
Senior Tankika Johnson and Emily Farley had little trouble in their 6-1, 6-0 win over Megan Stevens and Alexis Garza at No. 1 doubles.
Sophomore Grace Lapides and junior Jewel Paulson defeated Presley Dockter and Lexanna Lazatin 6-4, 6-3 at No. 3 doubles.
Sophomore Miranda Breck and junior Nicola DeJager lost their match at No. 2 doubles 6-4, 6-1.
With Waseca Public Schools moving to distance learning beginning Monday for grades seven through 12, all athletic activities are suspended until the district returns to a hybrid model.