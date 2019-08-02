When she’s not wreaking havoc on the USA Sitting Volleyball team, she’s busy hanging out with her dogs Zeke and Luna and her cats Chives and Aurora.
Paralympic athlete, 2016 Olympic gold medalist and Waseca native Lexi Shifflett currently lives in Oklahoma, where she is training for the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru from Aug. 23-28. She is on the best sitting volleyball team in the world and remains a key player.
To understand how Shifflett got here, you have to understand how her story began.
Amputation
Shifflett was born with a defect in her leg and her parents made the tough decision to amputate her leg when she was nine months old. Her right leg is slightly shorter than her left leg and she learned how to walk with a prosthetic from a very early age. In fact, she says she has never really known any other way.
Her parents helped instill confidence in her and encouraged her to participate in different sports such as dance, gymnastics and softball. She tried basketball, too, but figured out quickly the running back and forth thing was not really for her. Softball and volleyball were her main interests and the latter has been life-changing for her.
“I am probably most impressed with her willingness to speak about her experiences to a large group of people. Before sitting volleyball, that wouldn’t have happened,” her dad John Shifflett said.
Shifflett was competing at a volleyball tournament in Minnesota where an assistant coach on the USA team at the time, Cara Lang, noticed her game and the way she was playing. She had caught her eye, and before she knew what was going on, Lang came up to her to ask if she had ever heard of the Paralympics or any adaptive sports.
It became a quick route from there as Shifflett started learning how to play sitting volleyball in March 2012. Shifflett headed up to Oklahoma the following weekend with the pipeline team, and after that, her path as a player sped up quickly.
She progressed on the pipeline team, but it was too late for her to make the Olympic team for the 2012 London games. She continued to play and grow on the pipeline squad and soon made the national team. Twenty months after first being noticed by Lang, Shifflett officially made the Olympic roster in December 2013.
“The speed of sitting volleyball is so fast. I would say her understanding of the game, as well as the ability to read and react to the speed of the game over the years, has been her biggest improvement,” John Shfflett said.
Aiming for more
The current USA Sitting volleyball roster ranges from 16-40 in age, and Shifflett says she has learned a few things from the older girls. Specifically, how certain parts of the game work and what types of movements to make in the game.
She plays center, but that doesn’t stop her from learning the other keys cogs within a team. Learning the nuances of the game is what helped her and the USA team accomplish the ultimate goal in sports. They won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Shifflett mentions that, besides her favorite memory of beating China in the final to win gold, a moment that stands clear in her mind is the Olympic opening ceremony.
“I don’t even know how to explain that experience. It was a big rush of ‘Oh crap,’ I’m actually here. Oh my gosh, I’m actually here.’ I don’t know what to think,” Shifflett says.
Shiflfett has accomplished a lot in her own right at this point in her early career, but she still looks up to idols within the game of volleyball, such as Kerri Walsh, a three-time Olympic champion. Inspirations like Walsh help motivate Shifflett to accomplish more and keep her eyes set on big goals ahead.
One of those goals is winning another Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan. The team qualified for the 2020 games after coming in second during the 2018 World Championships and falling to Russia in the final. The team has competition to focus on before the Tokyo games and is looking forward to the upcoming Parapan American Games, just weeks away.
“You can’t get any higher than this as far as volleyball goes,” Shifflett said.
Busy schedule
As she competes at the highest level in the world, she has to endure intense training on a daily basis. An average day for Shifflett consists of waking up at 5:45 a.m. and having a quick breakfast before she heads to the practice gym to begin work at 7 a.m.
The team is currently training at the University of Central Oklahoma where Shifflett lives two minutes off campus. After a grueling two-hour morning practice, the team will do an hour of yoga before they leave for a team lunch around 11. Shifflett mentioned, though, the schedule will only get harder as the coaching staff starts to implement two-a-day practices as the Tokyo games get closer.
With such a busy schedule, Shifflett finds it difficult to have a job and does side jobs such as working for postmates and working as a nanny on the weekends. She also receives a monthly paycheck from USA Volleyball to help balance her life along with taking online courses as she strives to receive her undergraduate degree. Shifflett says its all worth it, though, as sitting volleyball has been life changing for her, and she’s even made friends with other players on international teams such as Italy.
The team leaves for Peru on Aug. 20 and will be there for 10 days as they strive to earn another gold medal to add to the team’s already successful history. USA will have 10 players competing at the Parapan games, and the team is currently ranked No. 1 in the world.
The US team has also won the past two Parapan American games, but there is no guarantee to come away with another gold medal this time around. So Shifflett and her teammates keep working.