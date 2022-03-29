Head coach: Kyle Collins, 20th season (177-122 overall boys record).
Assistant coach: Paul Marlin, 1st year.
ROSTER
Victor Feeley, 12
Hunter Supalla, 12
Corbin Connors, 11
Jenaro Delgado, 11
Jacari Jellum, 11
Ahmed Farooq, 10
Dominic Grunzke, 10
Oliver Rohwer, 10
Aiden Groskreutz, 9
Liam Hagre, 9
Tyler Jellum, 9
Nick Waldron, 9
Allan Kopetzki, 8
Corrick Medina, 8
Jacob Root, 8
Bryghton Rugger, 8
Henry Huttemier, 7
Trey Jenzen, 7
Dawson Goodlander, 7
Otto Schoenrock, 7
August Hansen, 7
Jack Kuhns, 7
KEY ATHLETES
We will have a lot of young players on our team. Only 6 letter winners return, with not a lot of varsity experience. They only have 99 total varsity matches combined. We will rely on our letter winners for their leadership.
Returning letter winners include Hunter Supalla, Jacari Jellum, Ahmed Farooq, Oliver Rohwer, Dominic Grunzke and Tyler Jellum.
Captains: Hunter Supalla and Jacari Jellum.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
In addition to our returning letter winners, we might have to rely on many of our seventh and eighth graders to fill out the varsity roster.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Last year, we had one of our better years in the last 10 years. 7 wins, 12 losses, 1-3 in BSC. We lost to Fairmont 4-3 in the first round of the playoffs.
Lost to graduation: No. 1 Singles player Charlie Huttemier (20-3) ranked high as No. 5 in Class A, finished 3rd in Section 1A Individuals. No. 1 Doubles player Benny Diedrich (13-7), No. 1 Doubles player Earl Hansen (11-9). No. 2 Singles player Dahminik Deutsch (11-12) finished in 4th place at Section 1A Individuals, No. 22 Doubles player Luke Osweiler (9-11).
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
“We will be young with not a lot of varsity experience. All seven varsity positions are wide open. We are looking for guys that want to work hard and improve each and every day. Spring is such a short season and flies by. We will have to be patient and work on our consistency.”