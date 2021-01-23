After two losses to start the season, Medford finally began to settle into its new offense. The Tigers scored 15 of the first 16 points of the first half. Despite a run by the NRHEG in the second half, the Medford held on to win its first game of the year in its home opener Friday night, 54-48.
AJ Vandereide finished the night with the bulk of the offense for the Tigers (1-2), scoring a game-high 17 points. That was the plan and is moving forward. Head coach Todd Schneider said the team is playing with a new offense meant to be more up tempo and strategic in finding open shooters, one of those being Vandereide.
He was on the perimeter, he cut to the rim and worked in the post. He did a little of everything, because the goal for the Tigers is to get him more touches.
Schneider said there were positive signs of improvement and better ball movement, but being patient enough to continue to move around quickly is the biggest adjustment to be made.
“We're looking for better ball movement, more reversal, back and forth until there's a seam and they see it,” Schneider said. “We have guys who are slashers that can get to the basket and good spot shooters too. Just being patient enough to get that. They aren't quite there yet, but we have a long way to go.”
The Panthers (0-3) struggled offensively. Too often a Medford turnover resulted in no points the other way. Early in the first half, NRHEG had its fair share of chances. On one possession the Panthers grabbed three consecutive offensive rebounds, but no points.
NRHEG head coach Isaiah Lundberg said the turnovers in the opening minutes killed any chances of beginning the game well. Starting a game down 15-1 is certainly not ideal.
In the second half, the Panthers converted more. Porter Peterson, Jaxon Beck and Benjamin Schoenrock each converted on layups. Kordell Schlaak sank a 3-pointer. In a 3-minute stretch, the deficit shrank from double digits to just four.
Again, missed shots caught up to NRHEG while Kael Hermanstorfer and Vandereide scored on the other end to get the Tiger lead back to double-digits.
“I thought that Daxter (Lee) did lead us in the first half. In the second it was guys like Porter who had a stretch,” Lundberg said. “Kordell had few moments in there. Wish it would be more consistent that we had few more guys that you could go to to help us when you need it.”
Lee ended the night with a team-high 15 points for the Panthers. Peterson scored most of his eight points in the second half.
“Hopefully, it's a step in the right direction,” Lundberg said of the offensive production. “Every team we play isn't going to much bigger than us besides when we get back to Maple River again. That's something we're going to have to try emphasize is to go get those easier chances to score.”
To not let the Panthers take the lead after letting them back in was a good test for the “experienced” Tigers. Seeing the players make the adjustments on the floor was a big step Medford needed to make. Although Schneider said his team isn't where he wants it to be yet, the results Friday were encouraging.
“We've been in that position before where we've jumped ahead by 12 or 15 and let teams back in it. These guys answered. The wheels got a little wobbly, but they figured out,” Schneider said.
Medford next travels to take on Waterville-Elysian-Morristown on Tuesday. NRHEG remains on the road, facing United South Central on Tuesday.