Waseca stretched its win streak to six games Tuesday with a 7-0 rout of Redwood Valley at Redwood Valley Ice Arena in Redwood Falls.
Five different players scored for the Bluejays (13-6, 7-4 Big South) who have outscored opponents 32-15 during the winning streak.
Charlie Huttemier and Ben Priebe scored twice for Waseca while Tylor Norquist, Jagger Johnson and Jack Rolling added goals. The Bluejays scored two shorthanded goals in the second period to build a 4-0 lead.
Waseca head coach Chris Storey said the team didn’t look past the Cardinals (2-15, 1-12 Big South) especially after the Bluejays lost there 6-5 in overtime last season.
Huttemier opened the scoring with a goal at the 13 minute, 9 second mark of the first period with an assist from Kyle Ahlschlager. Priebe scored his first goal unassisted a minute later for a 2-0 advantage.
Nordquist scored the first shorthanded goal of the second period on an assist from Marcus Priebe at 4:28 and Huttemier added an unassisted shorthanded goal at 8:34 for a 4-0 lead.
Johnson scored at 5:02 of the third with assists from Marcus Priebe and Nordquist. A little more than two minutes later Rolling scored on an assist from Jarret Ahlschlager and Priebe netted his second goal at 9:32 on the power play with an assist from Rolling.
Waseca outshot Redwood Valley 33-22 for the game and killed off four penalties.
“Our defensemen are getting the puck off their sticks and getting it out of the zone, not turning the puck over,” Storey said. “Just taking care of the puck more than anything.”
The Bluejays get an extended break and won’t play again until Monday when they face Minnesota River in Le Sueur.