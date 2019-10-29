The second-seeded Waseca football team walked away with an impressive 41-7 victory in its Section 1-AAA semifinal over No. 6-seeded Rochester Lourdes on Saturday night.
"Defensively I thought we played our best game of the year," Bluejays' coach Brad Wendland said. "Coach Teders and his defensive staff deserve a ton of credit defending their option A style of offense that we haven't seen all year extremely well. The players were disciplined, played fast and tackled well."
Rochester Lourdes — which finishes the season with a 3-6 record a year after capturing the Class AAA state championship — was unable to get anything going on its first offensive possession and was forced to punt.
And that's when the fireworks started.
As the ball descended from the night sky, Tave Ball fielded the kick cleanly and created an explosive play, taking it 61 yards to the end zone with 2 minutes, 50 seconds on the clock.
With a little over 11 minutes left in the second quarter Ryan Dufault broke out for a 41-yard touchdown that helped extend the lead to 14-0 after another successful PAT kick. A couple minutes later Waseca blew the game open after Ball busted free for a 67-yard touchdown run to help make it 21-0 with 9:14 left in the half.
Ball was far from finished as he slipped into the end zone once more before the end of the first half, scoring on an 11-yard touchdown run.
The Waseca offense slowed down considerably in the second half, but Denver Daniel was able to score on a 10-yard touchdown run wit 6:51 left in the third quarter as the lead swelled to 35-0.
Blake Wendland put the exclamation point on the victory after finding the end zone on a 6-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to cap the Bluejays' scoring.
"I feel like we had one of our best and cleanest games all year," Marcus Hansen said. "I think that in order to keep winning we need to eliminate early mistakes and I think Tave stepped up in a bit way scoring three touchdowns."
Ball finished with nine carries for 155 yards and Daniel posted 78 rushing yards on 14 carries. The team finished with 387 yards total and had 16 first downs overall in the win.
"I think we played a very good game, Tave Ball stepped up a lot this game," Jack Rolling said. "We need to clean just a few minor things up and we will be ready to up for the next game."
Waseca now advances to the section finals where they will play No. 1 seeded Stewartville at the Rochester Regional sports stadium on Friday night. The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m.