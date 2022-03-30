COACHES
Head coach: Cory Jewison, 2nd year.
Assistant coaches: Tyler Fellows, 1st year, Erik Huxford, 1st year.
ROSTER
Eli Blaisdell, Sr. OF
Blake Cowdin, Sr., P/SS/3B
Jonny Daschner, Sr. P/Utility
Ian Barnes, Jr. P/1B/IF
Sam Carlson, Jr. 1B/3B
Cody Cowdin, Jr., OF
Kelton Erler, Jr. C/P/IF/OF
Ryan Hanson, Jr. P/1B/3B
Karson Lindsay, Jr. OF/P
Josh Bengston, So., P/Utility
Cole Blomstrom, So., C/IF/P
Austin Carda, So., P/C/1B/3B
Cole Gartner, So, 3B/OF
Gavin Krause, So., OF
Ty Melchior, So., P/IF
Nolan Morsching, So., OF/P
Austin Quast, So, P/OF/1B
Ethan Born, Fr., P/IF/OF
Max Davis, Fr. P/1B/3B
Preston Meihak, Fr., P/1B/3B/OF
Landyn Mendez, Fr., IF/OF
Jaxon Miller, Fr., IF/OF
Lucas Morsching, Fr., P/C/IF/OF
Peyton O’Brien, Fr., P/C/IF/OF
KEY ATHLETES
Blake Cowdin is a returning senior who will be one of our go to pitchers this season. He has worked very hard in the offseason. He pitched 26 innings last year. He is also our starting shortstop when he does not pitch.
Jonny Daschner is a returning senior who played a significant amount of time last year at 2B/3B. He will continue to step in that role along with some time at shortstop. He also pitched 14 innings last year.
Kelton Erler is a returning junior. He will be behind the plate once again. He caught 81 innings last season. He also is in the top three of returning hitters with a .309 batting average. He led our team with the most doubles. I expect him to take the next step with his defense and continue his offense.
Ryan Hanson is a returning junior. He started the 2021 season with JV then ended up pitching 25 innings for us. He has a 2.27 ERA. This year I expect him to repeat his success last season, but pitching more innings.
Karson Lindsay is a returning junior who played left field and pitched. This year he will move to right field with a great arm. He pitched ten innings in the 2021 season with 12 strikeouts and a 2.10 ERA. He also batted .312 and was second in doubles. I expect Karson to continue where he left off last year and build on his success.
Gavin Krause is the only true returning sophomore. He played second base and outfield last year. This year he will move to left field. He is our returning top hitter with a .366 batting average. I saw a lot of growth in Gavin and I expect him to continue developing into one of our top hitters.
WHO TO KEEP AN EYE ON
Ty Melchior is a sophomore. He pitched towards the end of the season last year. He played in 3 games including one game where he started on the mound. He threw just under 10 innings with a 2.90 ERA. I expect big things from Ty his year as he will pitch more innings and also play a variety of infield positions. He was the leading JV hitter.
Cody Cowdin is a junior. He will play outfield mainly centerfield with lots of speed. He is going to be a fun player to watch on the base paths.
Ian Barnes is a junior who started pitching last year for the first time in a few years. He has a strong arm and continues to improve. He also will provide depth in the infield.
Josh Bengston is a sophomore who will play all positions except for catcher and first base. He has a great glove and will provide depth who can play multiple positions.
Nolan Morsching is a sophomore who will provide depth in the outfield. He does a great job tracking the ball.
2021 SEASON RECAP
Last year was my first year coaching so I learned a lot of how to coach high school players along with Varsity. We had an overall record of 7-11 (4-5 in the Valley Conference). We lost to a good Kenyon-Wanamingo team last year in the first round of sections. We lost some great seniors last year who provided us great leadership and did a fantastic job making all the players feel part of the team.
2022 SEASON OUTLOOK
My goals this year for the team is to continue growth throughout the season before sections. We are still a young team who struggled on grouping runs together when we needed to. These boys were part of a team last year that had their ups and downs, but I think they learned from it and are understanding how to play the game in situations.
COMPETITION
This year we moved back to the Gopher Conference. The Gopher Conference is very strong including the defending state champs Hayfield. I do not know too much about the other teams in the conference, but I expect them all to be competitive and give us their best. Baseball is a sport where anything can happen between two teams. I would say Hayfield, Randolph and Maple River to all be at the top of the conference. I don’t know too much about the section as well, since we moved down to Class 1A. I do know we have Hayfield and Lyle-Pacelli in our section which both teams had an outstanding record last year.
IMPORTANT NUMBERS
25 — total players between JV and Varsity
9 — returning letter winners
3 — seniors
5 — juniors
8 — sophomores
7 — freshmen