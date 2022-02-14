The final chapter of the 2021-22 girls hockey season for the Waseca Bluejays was written Saturday afternoon when the Bluejays made the trip to face the Austin Packers in the Section 1A semifinals, where they were eliminated with a 5-1 loss.
Waseca fell into a 2-0 hole after a pair of goals from Austin’s Kate Holtz, but found a little bit of life with just under a minute remaining in the second period when sophomore forward Izabela Slechta got the Bluejays on the scoreboard off assists from Madalyn Benson and Madelyn Malecha.
They only trailed 2-1 heading into the third period, but a trio of goals by the hosting Packers put the game out of reach and signaled the end of the season for a very young Bluejays team.
Seventh grade goaltender Ilamay Draheim was credited with the start for Waseca and recorded 27 saves on the 32 shots she faced in her 51 minutes on the ice for an .840 save percentage.
Slechta (goal), Benson (assist) and Malecha (assist) were the only Waseca skaters to record a point.
While most teams are forced to say goodbye to their senior leaders, Waseca’s roster didn’t feature any and allows the Bluejays to return every player for next season with hopes of continuing to build off this season.
Coming off a winless season in 2020-21, they notched four wins this season, which included a pair of overtime thrillers against Worthington Nov. 20 for their first win of the year and against Winona on Jan. 4, plus a 1-0 victory over Fairmont and a three-goal victory against Mankato West on Jan. 25.
With a mixture of returning veterans to the team and another year of development for some of the younger girls that had to take a massive step forward for Waseca, the building blocks of the future have been placed for the Bluejays.