When the regular season trickles down to its very end, it’s always a bittersweet moment for any team. There’s a pure excitement of section playoffs right around the corner with hopes of making it to state and lifting a title. But along with that comes saying goodbye to the seniors that's helped build the foundation of a team.
When the Waseca Bluejays stepped on their home floor for one of the last times in the 2021-22 season, they honored all of the parents in the crowd and set aside some extra time to celebrate their lone senior on the roster: guard Madeline Bulfer.
“It means a lot,” Bulfer said. “I’m a three-sport athlete, I’ve been a Bluejay my whole life. It’s just important to grow up in this kind of environment. It means a lot to me.”
Dubbed as “Bulfer Night” by the Bluejays, the girls got the opportunity to shower their senior leader with love, praise and gifts following Waseca’s 53-19 win over the Blue Earth Area Buccaneers.
From a huge gift basket to a heart-warming speech by junior guard Sam Azure to one more team photo to commemorate the night, the Bluejays celebrated Bulfer’s contributions to the team over the years and were able to do so in one of their largest wins of the season.
In Waseca’s 34-point victory, Bulfer recorded the second-most assists in the game with three, which was only beaten out by Azure’s seven assists, and tied with sophomore guard Ella Krautkremer for a team-leading two steals.
“It’s just special that we got to win, I got to play with all my teammates, got to watch all the little girls play, get a gift and have the girls say nice things about me,” Bulfer said.
Most of the offensive damage came via double-digit scoring outings from junior center Kloe Wadd with 13 points, Azure and freshman guard Aliyah Taylor with 12 points each and junior guard Avery Madsen with 10 points.
The Bluejays opened the game with a 10-0 run before the Buccaneers were able to find their first basket after nearly seven minutes of play. Things went stagnant for a couple of minutes before Waseca kicked the flames up in the final five minutes.
Three-pointers began to fall as Azure, Madsen and Taylor all took turns knocking down long balls, which included a pair of 3-pointers for Taylor, and helped the Bluejays take a commanding 32-11 lead at halftime.
Waseca continued its run of dominance in the second half after limiting Blue Earth Area to only eight total points the entire half.
“We’ve been concentrating on our defense and rebounding to try to be a little bit more consistent with that,” said Waseca head coach Joan Conway. “Understanding a game plan and executing that, having really good energy and taking care of the ball, which we did a better job of.”
Rebounding severed as one of its key strengths in the win with Blue Earth recording 13 total rebounds while Wadd and Madsen alone combined for 22 of the Bluejays’ 32 rebounds.
As the Bluejays began to pull away more and more, they shared some valuable floor time with some of the younger girls on the roster in the final minutes of their biggest win since they last beat the Bucs 60-16 near the start of January.
As new faces lit it up on the floor, the girls on the bench backed them every step of the way.
Waseca saw 13 different Bluejays step foot on the court and saw sophomore guard Addison Wieseler record four points and freshman guard Avery Gaul add two points.
With one last home game against Blooming Prairie, the Bluejays will close their season out on the road with games at New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva on Tuesday, Feb. 22 and at Stewartville Thursday, Feb. 24.
“We’re trying to put things together and our mantra was to try to play the best ball we can in February and have to take care of games we should take care of and compete in games against the really good opponents we have coming up,” Conway said.