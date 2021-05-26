The Waseca Braves amateur baseball team opened the 2021 season Wednesday evening at Tink Larson Community Field against St. Clair. The game concluded after publication deadline.
The Braves have moved this season from the Three Rivers League to the 13-60 League where travel will be much less compared to previous seasons. Teams in the 13-60 League include Waseca, Waterville, Janesville, Morristown, St. Clair, Eagle Lake, Wells, Minnesota Lake, Lake Crystal, Cleveland and Blue Earth.
The Braves have a 23 game schedule lined up for the season with Blake Nelson again managing the team and Tink Larson assisting him.
WASECA BRAVES SCHEDULE
Wednesday May 26 vs. St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday May 30 at Austin, 2:00 p.m.
Tuesday June 2 at New Ulm, 7:30 p.m.
Friday June 4 vs. Minnesota Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday June 5 at Owatonna, 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday June 9 vs. Janesville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday June 11 vs. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday June 13 at Morristown, 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday June 16 vs. Lake Crystal, 7:30 p.m.
Friday June 18 vs. Rochester, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday June 23 vs. Wells, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday June 26 at Cleveland, 2:00 p.m.
Sunday June 27 at Waterville, 7:00 p.m.
Wednesday June 30 vs. Eagle Lake, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday July 7 vs. Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.
Friday July 9 vs. St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday July 10 at Wells, 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday July 14 at Blue Earth, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday July 17 vs. Stewartville, 7:00 p.m.
Sunday July 18 at Minnesota Lake, 2:00 p.m.
Wednesday July 21 vs. Janesville, 7:30 p.m.
Friday July 23 vs. Owatonna, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday July 24 at St. Patrick, 2:00 p.m.