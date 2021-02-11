Every year at the culmination of the state tournament, a committee headed up by state basketball legend Ken Lien bestows upon the state's top prep basketball athlete the honor of being named Minnesota's Mr. Basketball. Past winners of the award include current Gonzaga University star Jalen Suggs, NBA Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend Kevin McHale, and Waseca's own Gene Glynn, former third base coach of the Minnesota Twins and the winner of the state's first ever Mr. Basketball award.
The committee usually announces a list of candidates in mid-February and systematically pairs down the list until only one remains. This year's version of that list was released Wednesday evening with Waseca's Andrew Morgan, Kyrese Willingham, and Ryan Dufault all making the cut alongside other notable names such as Minnehaha Academy's Chet Holgrem, the consensus number one basketball recruit in the nation, and Stewartville's Will Tschetter, who is committed to play basketball at the University of Michigan next season.
"That's a really cool honor for them to be recognized with some of the best players in the state," Waseca boys basketball coach Seth Anderson said in a comment to the Waseca County News. "It's also nice that they could be recognized together because they are all so valuable in different ways to our team. All three are certainly deserving of this recognition, but I think they all know we have some huge teams goals left to achieve along with the fun individual acknowledgements."
These goals including winning the Big South Conference as well as the Class 2A state title, an opportunity they were prevented from pursuing last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Morgan, a North Dakota State commit, is widely regarded as one of the best players in the state regardless of position. He recently score 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a dominant Bluejays win over a good Blue Earth Area team.
Willingham will be playing basketball at Minnesota State University, Mankato next winter and possesses a level of athleticism that isn't commonly found on the prairies of southern Minnesota. He also scored 19 in Waseca's win against the Buccaneers.
Dufault, arguably the team's heart and sole, leads the Bluejays in assists and will be playing for St. Thomas University in St. Paul as they make their transition to NCAA Division I beginning in the next academic year.