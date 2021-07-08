The Waseca Braves picked up their fifth win in their last six games and improved their record to 8-4 Wednesday evening by defeating the Cleveland Spiders, 11-3, thanks to the powerful bat of rightfielder Kyle Waugh.
Waugh blasted two home runs, giving him three on the season, and added a triple en route to driving in three of the team's 11 runs. Only Zach Hoehn and Kelvin Nelson, who combined to go 4-for-9 at the plate, also contributed an RBI, with each adding one.
Nelson started on the hill for Waseca but was driven out after five innings as the Spiders touched him for three runs, all earned, on five hits; he struck out five and didn't allow a single walk. Cam Madsen took over in relief and tossed three hitless innings, striking out seven and walking one. Nick Rathmann pitched the game's final frame and did not allow a Cleveland batter to reach base.
Leftfielder Alex Feeney improved his on-base percentage of .404 for the season after going 3-for-5 and scoring two runs. Hunter Frerichs, Eric Simmons, Uriah Possin, Cody Ulfers and Madsen all added one hit apiece.
The Braves return to action on Friday evening at Tink Larson Community Field when they will face-off against St. Clair. First pitch is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.