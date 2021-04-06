In a season that was already poised to be ripe with challenges, Waseca track and field coach David Abel has noticed yet another during his team's early practices.
"It's been kind of a challenge because you're just trying to get kids excited about the sport again," Abel said over the phone. While he acknowledges that many of his athletes are raring to compete and hit the track again — something they have not been able to do for nearly two years — his concerns are more in regard to the fewer numbers of kids out for the sport compared to previous years.
The overall reduced number of athletes participating in spring sports is trend that has been commented on by a number of coaches in the Waseca County News coverage area. This fact adds a rather thick layer of unknowns for the various coaching staffs to dig through, Abel and his team included.
"I think this is, more than anything, going to be a lot like a junior high season," Abel said of the upcoming Waseca track and field season. "You've got kids, but you don't know what they're going to do. You don't have any idea. A year makes a lot of difference for a lot of kids. They get bigger, they get faster...their body changes, especially the girls. You're just trying to figure out what they can do. As a junior high coach, every year is a new year. You've got kids coming that you didn't have before. The sense is, this year, there are definitely some kids who know what they're going to do, but [there are] lots of question marks."
Abel will use the first couple of meets to gauge where his athletes stand and to determine specific areas of improvement for each athlete. From there, he and his kids will start developing goals that they wish to achieve prior to the section meet. Even though he is still getting to know many of his athletes, particularly the underclassmen, Abel recognizes that his rosters do possess quite a bit of talent.
"We're fortunate, we've got a lot of good athletes out for track. So that makes all the difference in the world."
The Waseca boys track and field team will be lead by a whopping 18 seniors, three times the amount Abel says is typically present in a given year. Marcus Hanson — a state medalist as a sophomore — will serve as one of the captains and will compete in the shot and discus events as well as being among the team's best sprinters.
"He's one of the last ones to leave and one of the first ones to get out there and get to work," Abel said of Hanson. "It's always a pleasure when you have a guy like that."
Other names to watch according to Abel include Matt Feldkamp, Conor Buechle, Sage Lang, Matt Seberson and Tave Ball.
On the girls side, Sydney Ludwig will serve as a captain and compete in the pole vault and various sprinting events. Abel is excited about the strength she has added since she last competed. Other names to watch include Gabby Rodriguez, Sophia Potter — a state participant in 2019 — and Ella Dufault.
ROSTER
BOYS
Tave Ball, senior
Connor Buchele, senior
Dylan Delaske, senior
Cameron Deraad, senior
Collin Dufault, senior
Matthew Feldkamp, senior
Marcus Hansen, senior
Jack Hyland, senior
Sage Lang, senir
Brandon Lopez, senior
Aaron Root, senior
Joseph Schmidt, senior
Matt Seberson, senior
Dravyn Spies, senior
Brody Wirtz, senior
Jacob Woitas, senior
Max Gaytko, junior
Mateo Mathias, junior
John Long, junior
Ian Medin, junior
Davit Johansen, junior
Kyle Ahlschlager, sophomore
Cole Schultz, sophomore
Joe Feldcamp, sophomore
Eddie Herman, sophomore
Christian Rodriguez, sophomore
Addison Sampson, sophomore
Kaeden Johnson, freshman
Bobby Mortenson, freshman
Ethan Stenzel, freshman
River Schmidt, freshman
Issac Feldcamp, eight grade
GIRLS
Jaden Hiller, senior
Sydney Ludwig, senior
Melady Renteria, senior
Gabby Rodriguez, senior
Alayna Akers, junior
Maddy Bulfer, junior
Lillian Halla, junior
Samara Johnson, junior
Chloe Mansfield, junior
Cora McCabe, junior
Sophia Potter, junior
Maddie Thompson, junior
Ella Dufault, junior
Sam Azure, sophomore
Bella Hadley, sophomore
Kya Hoof, sophomore
Thyme Lang, sophomore
Josie Perrizo, sophomore
Camille Ring, sophomore
Kloe Wadd, sophomore
Lillian Dahle, sophomore
Evelyn O' Brien, freshman
Susie Kuhns, freshman
Haydn Lynch, freshman
Nora Schimming, frehsman
Sarah Haley, freshman
Callie Dufault, eighth grade
SCHEDULE
Friday, April 9 — at St. Peter meet, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 15 — at New Ulm meet, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, April 23 — at Redwood Valley meet, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, April 27 — Waseca meet, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 29-30 — at Mankato East meet, 6:15 p.m.
Tuesday, May 4 — at Marshall meet, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 13 — Waseca meet, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 18 — at Jordan meet, 4 p.m.
Friday, May 21 — at St. Peter meet, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 27 — at Worthington meet, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, June 3 — at New Prague meet, 4 p.m.