COACHES
Head coach: Kim Wendland, 6th year at Waseca and 8th year as a head coach.
Assistant coach: Sheryl Stroda, 5th year.
ROSTER
Taylor Barber-Flatau, 12
Jordan Hofmeister, 12
Camryn Lynch, 12
Kara Doyle, 11
Katheryn Kofstad, 11
Macy Anderson, 10
Lindy Caldwell, 10
Hadyn Lynch, 10
Norah Schimming, 10
Aspyn Stenzel, 9
Nora Flatness, 8
Ella Hackett, 8
Layla Keith, 8
Chloe Riewer, 8
Kayden Warke, 8
Orianna Degen, 7
Elli Hoban, 7
Angelica Lopez, 7
Taylor Markeson, 7
Ciara Stenzel, 7
Katelyn Weber, 7
KEY PLAYERS
We graduated six seniors last year. Two All-Conference gymnasts from last year return to lead in the all-around; Jordan Hofmeister and Camryn Lynch are back for their senior seasons and as captains. Taylor Flatau is also a captain for this season.
PLAYERS TO KEEP YOUR EYE ON
We have a strong group of incoming seventh graders that will make their way onto the junior varsity team. We also have three gymnasts new to the squad that will break into a varsity event and the all-around. Waseca 8th grader Layla Keith, Waseca sophomore Haydn Lynch and WEM sophomore Lindy Caldwell.
2020-21 SEASON RECAP
The 2021 Waseca Gymnastics season was like no other...The gymnasts navigated their way through major uncertainty due to the Covid Pandemic to end having a fun and successful season. We were so grateful that we had a season for our six graduating seniors.
Our varsity stayed consistent in their scoring all season against some strong Big South Conference teams. We had ten meets against five different teams in the East Division. Our season high score for the Varsity was 128.95 vs MCW. It was our highest team score in the past three seasons. Our JV scored a season high of 115.35 against New Ulm; six points higher than last year’s high. Both squads showed a lot of improvement as the season progressed, and many new skills and requirements were gained. We had two individuals earn All-Conference status this year; junior all-around gymnasts Jordan Hofmeister and Camryn Lynch.
2021-22 SEASON OUTLOOK
We are anxious to have a more “normal” season, having meets with other teams in the area as opposed to last year only 5 Big South teams. We are hoping to reach a varsity season high scores of 130 and JV of 118. We hope to have a safe and healthy season with consistent and strong performances.