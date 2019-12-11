WASECA — It has been a tough go around for the Bluejay girls hockey team this season as they fell in a narrow 5-4 match at home against Fairmont this past Thursday.
Fairmont came out torching the ice and scored within six seconds of the first puck drop. Joni Becker found the back of the net after she snagged an assist from Mackenzie Householder to put them up 1-0.
Waseca responded three minutes later with a goal from Paige Benson after she received an assist from Izabella Slechta to knot things up at one apiece. Slechta would put in a goal herself a little over four minutes later off of a pass from Jayde Pederson which helped put the Bluejays up 2-1 in the first period.
At the end of the first period Waseca led in shots on goal with 11 compared to Fairmont’s eight.
Fairmont remained calm in the second period and sank in two goals to regain the lead and put themselves up 3-2 by the end of the second period. Fairmont scored another goal early in the third to give themselves a 4-2 lead but Waseca kept attacking. Captain Pederson coasted a score a goal on her own 4:40 into the third period to cut the lead to 4-3.
The Cardinals slipped in another goal soon after extend the lead to 5-3 but CeCe Huttemier scored on an unassisted goal at the 11:34 mark to help the Bluejays trail 5-4 with the game dwindling down. Waseca stayed in attack mode but was not able to find the equalizing goal and fell short in the end.
The Bluejays are currently sitting at 0-9 on the year and will look for their first victory on Thursday night against Minnesota River at the Le Sueur ice arena at 7 p.m.