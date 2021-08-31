Waseca girls soccer team ran into tough competition Tuesday and got shut out 6-0 by visiting Mankato West.
The Scarlets, who have made state numerous times including two years ago, just had too much experience, ball control and speed for the Bluejays to handle.
It is the second time Waseca has played West in Waseca head coach Jenaro Delgado's 15 years of coaching at Waseca, including the last 10 as the girls head coach.
"They're way ahead of us," Delgado said. "They're a state runner. They know what to do. They run with the ball. My players lack a little bit on that speed. It was an unbalanced game because I have a very young team that I am preparing. There was a lot of things that we need to learn from this game. And missing a key player is a big deal for us because in a small town we don't have a lot of players."
It didn't help Waseca being without a key player, senior striker Madeline Bulfer, who is returning Sept. 18. Eighth-grader Eva Bruhn moved up from the junior varsity to fill Bulfer's spot.
Delgago said Bulfer is an outstanding player who played nationally in the summer.
However, Delgado said, "All the girls tried their best. But unfortunately they're too fast for us at this point. They have five players that went nationally with one of my players. So they know the flow of the game. They know the passing. They know that they have to have a little patience. They know how to play the game very well."
West took a 2-0 lead in the first half with goals at at the 11- and 24-minute marks.
Thirty minutes into the second half, the Scarlets increased their lead to 3-0.
West scored the final three goals in the last three minutes with 2:35, 2:06 and 16 seconds left on the clock.
Senior forward Annelise Winch led the Scarlets with five points on a hat trick and two assists. Senior midfielder Aubrey Bahl had three assists. Junior forward Julia Schumacher and sophomore forward Aubrey Makela each had a goal and an assist. Senior midfielder/forward Elise Rykus scored a goal.
Waseca eighth-grade starting goalkeeper Ella Bulfer made six saves and kept the Bluejays in the game, allowing three goals in the first 72 minutes.
"She's an outstanding goalkeeper," Delgado said of Bulfer. "She had an outstanding game."
Senior defender Katrina Fuller also played a strong game for the Bluejays.
Sophomore goalkeeper Caitlin Sheeran took over in the nets in the last 8 minutes and allowed three goals.
West controlled the ball most of the game, dominated the offensive attack and played steady defense and in goal with eighth-grader Annie Schill (four saves in the first half) junior Macy Bauer (one save in the second half) combining for the shutout.
While the Scarlets worked the ball around well moving up the field, the Bluejays only option seemed to be kicking long passes and trying to out run West on breakaways. However the Scarlet defenders could keep up with the Bluejay forwards and prevented many good chances on goal.
"We get the ball, kick the ball and try to get the ball," Delgado said. "That's an ugly style, but it the only thing that we can do."
With the nonconference loss, the Bluejays dropped to 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the Big South Conference. Waseca shut out Marshall 6-0 on Saturday at Southwest Minnesota State and lost to host Mound Westonka 3-2 on Thursday.
West, which opened the season with a 1-0 loss to Winona on Thursday and defeated Red Wing 2-0 on Saturday, improved to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big 9 Conference.
The Bluejays next travel to New Ulm (0-2, 0-2) at 6:45 p.m. Thursday and return home at 7 p.m. Tuesday against Fairmont (3-0, 2-0).
Delgado thinks Waseca will match up better against New Ulm than West.
"I think we're even," Delgado. "We've got the same playing style."