The New Richland-Hartland-Ellendale-Geneva trap shooting team ended the season on a high note last week with 12 athletes hitting 40 or more targets.
Clay Stenzel led the Panthers by going 46-for-50 where he recorded a perfect round of 25.
Adam and Jason Eustice followed with 45s. Jason nearly had a perfect round in his second round with a 24.
Alex Dobbertein and Charles Pittman both recorded 44s. Pittman knocked down 24 of 25 targets in his second round.
Alden Dobberstein shot 43 of 50 targets and Walker Krampitz finished 42-for-50.
Ned Bell and Ashton Raimann each recorded 41s. Cale Flatness, Riley Schultz and Eva Wayne all went 40-for-50.
NRHEG will learn of its conference standing next week when results for the entire league get posted.